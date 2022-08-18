2007 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Looks Like This for a Good Reason, Want to Learn Its Secrets?

We would’ve normally said that they don’t make sedans like they once used to. However, there are a few issues with the pictured Chrysler 300 that don’t make it that appealing to us, visually speaking anyway.
Mechanically, first-generation Chrysler 300 models don’t get any hotter than this. That’s because it is in the SRT-8 configuration, and this was the range-topping flavor of the big sedan back in the day. Its 6.1-liter HEMI V8 engine produces 425 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in a hair under 5 seconds.
Sharing its construction with the W211 generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, as well as the W220 S-Class, and its Charger, Challenger, and Magnum cousins from Dodge, the original Chrysler 300 was offered in two body styles, sedan and wagon. Besides the punchy power unit mentioned above, it was available with another V8, a smaller one, two V6 mills, and a V6 turbodiesel.
Now, back to the car in question, which saw the light of day in 2007. It has undisclosed mileage, as Mecum, which has it listed for the Dallas 2022 auction, on September 7-10, hasn’t said much about it. In fact, they only claim that it was built for the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, hence the two-tone paint job with a few shiny accents on the outside, new wheels, and re-done interior, with emphasis on audio and video.
Wrapped in red leather pretty much everywhere you look, including in the trunk, this sedan can get the party started wherever it goes thanks to the multitude of speakers, amplifiers, and subwoofers. A few displays round off the makeover, contributing to its special nature. The auction house hasn’t provided an estimated selling price, so how much do you think it will change hands for?
