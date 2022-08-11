Topless Driving Ms. Daisy Model Hudson Commodore 8 Goes to Auction

Many of you out there may not be old enough to have been around in the '40s and '50s, including myself, but to me, this era was the golden age of automobile sedans and the Hudson certainly played its part.
These cars were tanks weighing in at 3650 lbs (1656 kg), powered by a 254 cubic-inch, inline 8-cylinder engine producing just 128 horsepower at 4200 rpm. The Commodores had a three-on-the-tree shifter that was always awkward and were not fast by any stretch, but they were exceptionally comfortable to ride in. Once they did get moving, they had a top speed of 93 mph (150 kph) with a ride tantamount to cruising on a cloud. True to form to inline engine characteristics, the cars purred without much of a sound.
The ride was courtesy of an independent coiled-spring front suspension and a live rear axle with semi-elliptical leaf springs and drum brakes all the way around. The Hudson, much like many of the sedans in that era had an exceptionally long 124-inch (315 cm) wheelbase.
The car was built lower to the ground than any other car of that era, which contributed to the handling characteristics and overall safety of the Commodore.
This particular beauty is 1 of only 596 convertible Hudson Commodore convertibles built in 1949 and has an unconfirmed 20,000 original miles (32,186 km). The Commodore 8 Convertible as it was formerly known, was Hudson's top model of 1949 and owner of The Rockhound Collection's favorite car distinction.
The 73-year-old car has been repainted once in the original Jersey Blue tone with a red leather interior. The engine is reported to be in great running order despite its appearance in the photographs. The car also has many of the options offered in the day with remotely operated spotlights, dual fog lights, a power top, power brakes, and steering and power windows.
This classic Hudson Lot #39 Chassis No. 49265553 is being offered at No Reserve with mileage exempt at the Worldwide Auctioneers auction in Auburn, Indiana, from September 1-3.
The ride was courtesy of an independent coiled-spring front suspension and a live rear axle with semi-elliptical leaf springs and drum brakes all the way around. The Hudson, much like many of the sedans in that era had an exceptionally long 124-inch (315 cm) wheelbase.
The car was built lower to the ground than any other car of that era, which contributed to the handling characteristics and overall safety of the Commodore.
This particular beauty is 1 of only 596 convertible Hudson Commodore convertibles built in 1949 and has an unconfirmed 20,000 original miles (32,186 km). The Commodore 8 Convertible as it was formerly known, was Hudson's top model of 1949 and owner of The Rockhound Collection's favorite car distinction.
The 73-year-old car has been repainted once in the original Jersey Blue tone with a red leather interior. The engine is reported to be in great running order despite its appearance in the photographs. The car also has many of the options offered in the day with remotely operated spotlights, dual fog lights, a power top, power brakes, and steering and power windows.
This classic Hudson Lot #39 Chassis No. 49265553 is being offered at No Reserve with mileage exempt at the Worldwide Auctioneers auction in Auburn, Indiana, from September 1-3.