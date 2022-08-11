Flavio Briatore's Seized Superyacht Is Now a Floating Luxury Resort, Rents for $341K

The world of Formula 1 has many great names attached to it, but also some very controversial ones, and that of Flavio Briatore is right up there on the latter list. The controversial Italian businessman, now 72, managed to climb from the status of convicted fraudster to that of leader of the Benetton Formula and Renault F1 teams, got banned from the series as a result of the Crashgate scandal in 2008 and, as of this year, is back as ambassador to Formula 1.

