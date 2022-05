1954 Hudson Hornet With Rebuilt Twin H-Power Mill Is a Fabulous Step-Down Classic

Come 2022, and the Hornet is not as famous as it should be. And that's a shame because the first-generation Hornet (built before AMC took over) is a beautiful car. Indeed, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and some of you might disagree, but this 1954 four-door is proof that the Hornet is a sleek and fancy classic ride.Granted, the coupes are far more desirable than the four-door sedans, but this green example is simply too pretty to ignore. Repainted some time ago, it's looking for a loving home and a driver that would put its Twin H-Power engine to good use.If you're not familiar with the Hornet, you'll be surprised to find out that this car dominated NASCAR using an inline-six engine. The 308-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) powerplant debuted with 145 horsepower, but Hudson introduced a dual-carburetor, Twin H-Power version, in 1952.By 1954, the mill was good for 170 horses, while the 7-X iteration pumped 210 horsepower.This Hornet is likely powered by the more mundane 170-horsepower 308, but it's not a tired, 70-year-old mill. The engine was rebuilt and maintained regularly after that, so it should run like new. What's more, it looks downright spectacular.Overall, the car is not perfect. There are a few chips in the paint and the upholstery needs cleaning, but it's a classic that will get a lot of attention at the local cars and coffee. What's more, it's probably the most comfortable 1950s classic you can buy.This thing rides as smooth as a Cadillac, according to many owners.On top of that, it's not overly expensive either. Auctioned off by eBay seller "b1e2e3s4," this 1954 Hornet comes with a high bid of $11,711 with a little more than one day to go. The reserve hasn't been met, but it could still be a bargain when the bidding comes to an end.