1954 Hudson Hornet With Rebuilt Twin H-Power Mill Is a Fabulous Step-Down Classic

Introduced in 1950, the Hudson Hornet went on to dominate stock car racing. Thanks to its "step-down" design that provided a lower center of gravity, the Hornet won more than 70 races from 1952 to 1954. They have since become known as the "Fabulous Hudson Hornets."
Come 2022, and the Hornet is not as famous as it should be. And that's a shame because the first-generation Hornet (built before AMC took over) is a beautiful car. Indeed, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and some of you might disagree, but this 1954 four-door is proof that the Hornet is a sleek and fancy classic ride.
Granted, the coupes are far more desirable than the four-door sedans, but this green example is simply too pretty to ignore. Repainted some time ago, it's looking for a loving home and a driver that would put its Twin H-Power engine to good use.
If you're not familiar with the Hornet, you'll be surprised to find out that this car dominated NASCAR using an inline-six engine. The 308-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) powerplant debuted with 145 horsepower, but Hudson introduced a dual-carburetor, Twin H-Power version, in 1952.
By 1954, the mill was good for 170 horses, while the 7-X iteration pumped 210 horsepower.
This Hornet is likely powered by the more mundane 170-horsepower 308, but it's not a tired, 70-year-old mill. The engine was rebuilt and maintained regularly after that, so it should run like new. What's more, it looks downright spectacular.
Overall, the car is not perfect. There are a few chips in the paint and the upholstery needs cleaning, but it's a classic that will get a lot of attention at the local cars and coffee. What's more, it's probably the most comfortable 1950s classic you can buy.
This thing rides as smooth as a Cadillac, according to many owners.
On top of that, it's not overly expensive either. Auctioned off by eBay seller "b1e2e3s4," this 1954 Hornet comes with a high bid of $11,711 with a little more than one day to go. The reserve hasn't been met, but it could still be a bargain when the bidding comes to an end.
