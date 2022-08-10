1961 Chevrolet Impala Pulled from a Barn Flexes Massive Upgrade Under the Hood

1961 was the year when Chevrolet officially introduced the $53.80 Impala SS package, and at the same time, it also witnessed the debut of the massive 409 (6.7-liter) big-block V8 with 360 horsepower.
But when it comes to “regular” engines, the Impala lineup once again started with a six-cylinder engine whose output was rated at 135 horsepower.
This is the engine that was also in charge of putting this Impala in motion, though according to its current owner, an upgrade has already been performed. So right now, what you’ll find under the hood is a 327 (5.3-liter) whose condition is currently unknown.
Needless to say, upgrading an Impala from a six-cylinder unit to a small block is quite an upgrade, so hopefully, the long time spent in a barn didn’t produce too much engine damage.
That’s right, this is a barn find, with eBay seller diffboy2012 explaining the ’61 convertible has recently been pulled from long-time storage. Few details have been shared on this front, so it’s hard to tell from the images just how long this car has actually been sitting
On the other hand, it’s pretty clear the rust isn’t necessarily a concern, with both the floors and the trunk looking good. As it turns out, a restoration process was started a long time ago, but the job has never finished, so right now, this Impala is in search of a new owner willing to complete the overhaul it deserves.
What’s important to know is the Impala already comes with some bodywork and a series of other fixes, but even so, an in-person inspection is definitely recommended to anyone interested in buying the car.
And as it turns out, there are a lot of people who want to finish the restoration of this Impala. The auction has received close to 30 bids since it went live approximately 24 hours ago, with the top offer already reaching $35,000.
