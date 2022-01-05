Chrysler Unveiled the Airflow Concept at the 2022 CES in Las Vegas, Looks Promising

Sometimes, being a big carmaker leads to slow reactions to changes, and Chrysler just proved that since it took it such a long time to react to the car market changes from the internal-combustion engines to the electric-car revolution. But now it joined the other big key players.
As part of the Stellantis group, which includes other European brands, Chrysler had access to new researches and technologies from its partners. So even though Peugeot and Fiat already had a few battery-electric vehicles on the market, the American brand didn't rush to take a platform and put a Chrysler badge on it. But now, at 2022 CES, it unveiled the Airflow concept and its intentions to bring a production BEV on the market by 2025.
The Airflow nameplate was used for the first time in 1934 on an aerodynamical vehicle with unibody construction. It was so revolutionary that the customers were reluctant to it. This time, Chrysler took a careful approach and used the nameplate on an SUV that promises a 350-400 miles (563 – 643 km) range. For the drivetrain, Chrysler prepared two electric 150 kW (201 hp) motors for each axle. The level 3 autonomous driving system is present as well.
Like its 1934 predecessor, it counts on an aerodynamic shape but with an electric powertrain. Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO - Stellantis, says, "The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028."
Inside, the users will have access to three screens: one in front of the driver in the instrument cluster, a main infotainment touch-screen atop the center console, and a third one placed in front of the side passenger. The Airflow features a panoramic glass roof to make any trip more pleasant. And don't mind about the leather-wrapped seats since they are vegetable-based, just like the floor mats.
Even though the production version won't be here before 2025, according to Chrysler, the Airflow offers a promising look for the American brand's first BEV.
The Airflow nameplate was used for the first time in 1934 on an aerodynamical vehicle with unibody construction. It was so revolutionary that the customers were reluctant to it. This time, Chrysler took a careful approach and used the nameplate on an SUV that promises a 350-400 miles (563 – 643 km) range. For the drivetrain, Chrysler prepared two electric 150 kW (201 hp) motors for each axle. The level 3 autonomous driving system is present as well.
Like its 1934 predecessor, it counts on an aerodynamic shape but with an electric powertrain. Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO - Stellantis, says, "The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028."
Inside, the users will have access to three screens: one in front of the driver in the instrument cluster, a main infotainment touch-screen atop the center console, and a third one placed in front of the side passenger. The Airflow features a panoramic glass roof to make any trip more pleasant. And don't mind about the leather-wrapped seats since they are vegetable-based, just like the floor mats.
Even though the production version won't be here before 2025, according to Chrysler, the Airflow offers a promising look for the American brand's first BEV.