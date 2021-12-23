Chrysler Set To Unveil the Airflow and Their Plans To Avoid Death at CES

Chrysler is one of the oldest American automotive brands, but over the last few decades, they've been in a steady decline. Now, they might be on the verge of rebirth with a whole new plan for the future and the public debut of their all-new EV, the Airflow, at CES 2022.
Today, Chrysler sells two different vehicles. The Pacifica minivan has been the brand's bread and butter for decades. Their other model, the 300, seems like one of the biggest missed opportunities ever. Just ten years ago, the 300 was considered one of the most desirable American sedans on the road. Its cousin, the Dodge Charger, is still selling like hotcakes.
On January 5th, at CES 2022, Chrysler is going to introduce the public to their new Airflow EV Concept car. That car looks like it's roughly the same size as the Mustang Mach-E or the Tesla Model Y. It should employ advanced technology like the kind we've seen in other Stellantis products.
Chrysler has hinted at the idea that it's much closer to production than a standard concept might be. It would be pretty shocking if Chrysler announced production deliveries before the end of 2022, for instance. It could be groundbreaking in the same way that the original Chrysler Airflow was.
That vehicle wasn't a commercial success, but it did set the bar for sleek and efficient vehicle design. It was so good that the Airflow could reach 100 mph with just 122-horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque.
Stellantis also says that they'll be announcing the roadmap for the future of Chrysler. The event goes down at 11 a.m. PST and will be led by Chris Feuell, the Chrysler Brand Chief Executive Officer.
In general, electric vehicles tend to show up either far later than promised or just not at all. We can't wait to see if, finally, Chrysler of all brands will be the one to make production happen faster than anyone could've possibly imagined.
On January 5th, at CES 2022, Chrysler is going to introduce the public to their new Airflow EV Concept car. That car looks like it's roughly the same size as the Mustang Mach-E or the Tesla Model Y. It should employ advanced technology like the kind we've seen in other Stellantis products.
Chrysler has hinted at the idea that it's much closer to production than a standard concept might be. It would be pretty shocking if Chrysler announced production deliveries before the end of 2022, for instance. It could be groundbreaking in the same way that the original Chrysler Airflow was.
That vehicle wasn't a commercial success, but it did set the bar for sleek and efficient vehicle design. It was so good that the Airflow could reach 100 mph with just 122-horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque.
Stellantis also says that they'll be announcing the roadmap for the future of Chrysler. The event goes down at 11 a.m. PST and will be led by Chris Feuell, the Chrysler Brand Chief Executive Officer.
In general, electric vehicles tend to show up either far later than promised or just not at all. We can't wait to see if, finally, Chrysler of all brands will be the one to make production happen faster than anyone could've possibly imagined.