Stellantis Bringing CES 2022 Showcase to Your Screen Virtually, Goes Live January 5

We’re less than two weeks away from CES 2022, taking place in Las Vegas between January 5-8. Companies such as Stellantis are planning big things for the event, but if for some reason you’re unable to attend, well, the carmaker has you covered.
CES is a fun place for people who love checking out all the latest technology, and Stellantis is looking forward to previewing its vision regarding advanced electrification, interior cabin technology and connectivity – and not just for products aimed at the U.S. market.
So how exactly might one check out the carmaker’s showcase without attending the event? Simply by connecting to the Stellantis CES 2022 virtual experience, which is set to go live on January 5, 2022, at 10 AM Pacific / 1 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central Europe Time. Just click this link.
“Vehicles are an integral part of people’s digital lives and the future of mobility is fueled by technology,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “Electrification, with our 30 electrified models available including fuel cell vans, connectivity and autonomy are all important facets of that future but each cannot stand alone. Our creativity, engineering and innovative partnerships are accelerating our drive to build the best and most sustainable mobility for our customers.”
As for what types of cars you can expect to see once you access the link, here’s a quick rundown: Chrysler Airflow Concept, Citroen Skate Mobility Concept, Citroen Ami, DS E-Tense FE21, new Fiat 500, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.
The Airflow Concept is meant to lead the brand’s transformation to clean mobility and a “seamlessly connected customer experience,” while the Citroen Skate Mobility Concept is an autonomous EV transport robot capable of moving around cities with its Pods. It’s weird, to say the least, but then again, so is the future, apparently.
Going forward, Stellantis will invest over €30 billion in electric mobility and software through 2025, as it continues to move away from internal combustion engines.
So how exactly might one check out the carmaker’s showcase without attending the event? Simply by connecting to the Stellantis CES 2022 virtual experience, which is set to go live on January 5, 2022, at 10 AM Pacific / 1 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central Europe Time. Just click this link.
“Vehicles are an integral part of people’s digital lives and the future of mobility is fueled by technology,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “Electrification, with our 30 electrified models available including fuel cell vans, connectivity and autonomy are all important facets of that future but each cannot stand alone. Our creativity, engineering and innovative partnerships are accelerating our drive to build the best and most sustainable mobility for our customers.”
As for what types of cars you can expect to see once you access the link, here’s a quick rundown: Chrysler Airflow Concept, Citroen Skate Mobility Concept, Citroen Ami, DS E-Tense FE21, new Fiat 500, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.
The Airflow Concept is meant to lead the brand’s transformation to clean mobility and a “seamlessly connected customer experience,” while the Citroen Skate Mobility Concept is an autonomous EV transport robot capable of moving around cities with its Pods. It’s weird, to say the least, but then again, so is the future, apparently.
Going forward, Stellantis will invest over €30 billion in electric mobility and software through 2025, as it continues to move away from internal combustion engines.