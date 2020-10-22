The Five Levels of Autonomous Driving Explained

A Chicken Nugget Was Launched into Space, Because Why Not

7 photos Back when I was growing up, autonomous driving was a subject rooted in science-fiction. yet the rapid advancements in technology have made full autonomous driving an achievable reality and one of the main goals of the automotive industry.



We are still not quite there yet, even though some people like



Nevertheless, the industry is rapidly moving toward that goal, with advanced driving assistance systems capable of controlling braking and steering, among others which offer a partial level of automation.



The classification of such features was first published by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) in 2004 and features five levels of automation.



The first classification does not make the list because, at Level 0, the system might issue a graphic of audible warnings but has no sustained vehicle control, thus no level of automation.



In vehicles capable of Level 1, which is a “hands-on” type of assist, the driver still controls the steering, but the driving assistance system can help with braking, acceleration, and engine speed. An example of such an assist is the traditional cruise control system.







This is the level where most vehicles are today, with Adaptive Cruise Control systems that control speed, the distance between the car and the vehicles ahead, and steering through the Lane Keeping feature. The driver still must always pay attention and be ready to intervene.



Level 3 vehicles feature what can be perceived as a co-pilot system that allows drivers to focus on other activities such as using their smartphone to text, with the system taking full control of the vehicle.



This is possible only under ideal road conditions such as a multilane highway with a central divider. This level is a bit confusing to describe as it covers the gray area between partial and full automation.







The fourth level of this classification is what all current carmakers are working on and most tend to skip the gray area of level 3 and make the technological jump straight to this level.



The vehicle would be able to control itself with no required driver input, either on highways or on certain city streets, where the road layout is simple.







Finally, the fifth level is reached when a vehicle does not require any human interaction and can drive itself in any given condition. They will be controlled by an advanced AI system that will scan and respond to real-world data generated by cameras, sensors, and



