Tesla Full-Self Driving Beta Rollout Starts, Is "Slow & Cautious as It Should"

FSD beta rollout happening tonight. Will be extremely slow & cautious, as it should. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2020 Skeptics will say that Elon often exaggerates claims and promises things that rarely become true when he says they will. Loyal Tesla fans will argue that this is how the industry works and that, sometimes, an estimation can fall foul of a deadline.Speaking strictly of facts, over the past few months, Musk has been teasing an update to the Tesla Autopilot that he calls Full Self-Driving Beta . The rollout of FSD Beta starts now, with only a handful of drivers, part of the Tesla early access program, getting it.Before the industry panics that Teslas will be driving themselves on public roads, both in cities and on the highway, Musk is here to assuage any potential fear: the rollout will be “extremely slow and cautious, as it should,” he says on Twitter. Which is to say, if you too own a Tesla, don’t expect to be able to let the car drive itself anytime soon.Because FSD Beta is limited to a small number of drivers for the time being, no details about it are known yet.As Musk sees it, Tesla will be the first carmaker to achieve full autonomy, also known as Level 5 autonomy, which allows a vehicle to operate on public roads without human intervention or supervision. In one of his interviews from earlier this year, he even teased FSD Beta saying that he was personally using it on his commute to work.“So I personally tested the latest alpha build of full self-driving software when I drive my car and it is really I think profoundly better than people realize,” the Tesla CEO explained. “It’s like amazing. So it’s almost getting to the point where I can go from my house to work with no interventions, despite going through construction and widely varying situations. So this is why I am very confident about full self-driving functionality being complete by the end of this year, is because I’m literally driving it.”