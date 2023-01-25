Chrysler Recalling Almost 70,000 Pacifica Minivans, Is Yours Among Them?

Chrysler has issued a recall for the Pacifica minivan in all markets, including the United States, due to possible engine failure, which will be fixed free of charge by updating the software.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there are 67,118 units of the Chrysler Pacifica, with a 100% estimated defect rate, which will have to be driven back to the dealers for repairs. All of them were made between August 12, 2016, and January 9, 2023.
As far as the defect goes, an internal transmission wiring connector is blamed, as it could short circuit, leading to engine shutdown without any prior warning. Should the engine turn off unexpectedly, then there is a possible risk of crash. Nonetheless, the American automaker is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.
An official document released by the safety agency reveals that the automaker opened an investigation into the 2017-2018 Pacificas on August 16, 2022, for loss of motive power. From that date until the end of last year, they conducted further internal analysis, determining that some of the affected vehicles reported unexpected engine shutdowns under certain conditions. As of January 9, 2023, they were aware of six customer assistance records, 59 field reports, and 242 warranty claims that could be tied to this problem. The decision to conduct a recall and fix the faulty cars was taken only recently.
Subsequent to scheduling an appointment with the dealer, owners will have to bring their Chrysler plug-in hybrid minivans in for repairs. Authorized technicians will inspect each one, and they will update the software of the power inverter module and the instrument panel cluster for the 2017-2018 model year vehicles, and the power inverter module when it comes to cars from the 2019 to 2023 model years. This will fix the problem, and all work will be carried out free of charge.
Owners who have already solved this issue will be reimbursed by the company, on the condition that they send the original receipt and/or any other adequate proof of payment for the confirmation of the expense. The safety watchdog reveals that both dealers and owners of the affected Chrysler Pacifica minivans will be officially informed of the safety recall on March 8. In the meantime, they can reach out to the car manufacturer with any questions they may have on the topic at 1-800-853-1403, using the number 03A, and they can also contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.
The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid starts at $48,478 for the Touring L, going up to $54,422 for the Limited and $58,172 for the Pinnacle, excluding destination and dealer fees. The non-hybrid Pacifica, on the other hand, is offered between $37,095 for the entry-level version and at least $54,167 for the top-of-the-line trim level.
