Almost 20,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids Recalled, Owners Advised To Park Outside

Chrysler reported through its parent company Stellantis that it has learned about 12 fires among Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vehicles made from 2017 to 2018, so It issued a new recall. Jeeps that use the same technology are safe. Here’s what you’re advised to do if you have one.
Chrysler’s parent company Stellantis confirmed a recall has been issued for an estimated number of 19,808 Pacifica Hybrid model year 2017 and 2018 cars. The automaker says a “routine customer review” prompted an internal investigation that led to the findings. Owners reported their plug-in hybrid Pacificas catching on fire while parked and turned off, while others said it happened while charging.
Jeep vehicles that use the same hybrid technology are apparently safe, as Stellantis points out in the press statement you can find down below.
Customers will have to wait for Stellantis to send them notifications by mail, action which “is expected to begin this month.”
Chrysler’s own investigation confirmed that the issue only affects Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids from 2017 and 2018 model years. For now, the cause of the fire remains unknown. The plug-in hybrid minivans can be driven only using the internal combustion engine, but owners must be aware of the fire risk.
This is the second time a thing like this happens. In 2020, there was another recall. The American carmaker said then that the fault was with the 12-volt battery and not the high-voltage one.
Stellantis estimates there are 16,741 Pacifica Hybrid models from the U.S. that will need fixing, while other 2.317 cars are in Canada. Another 750 minivans were sold outside North America.
As it always is with recalls, the yet unknown remedy will be provided free of charge. U.S. and Canadian Pacifica Hybrid owners already have phone numbers set up if they want to learn more about the issue.
Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars use a bigger battery than hybrid vehicles (HEV) and can be charged externally. Even if Stellantis hasn't said what the cause of the fires is yet, we’re expecting an issue with the wiring or the batteries.
Jeep vehicles that use the same hybrid technology are apparently safe, as Stellantis points out in the press statement you can find down below.
Customers will have to wait for Stellantis to send them notifications by mail, action which “is expected to begin this month.”
Chrysler’s own investigation confirmed that the issue only affects Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids from 2017 and 2018 model years. For now, the cause of the fire remains unknown. The plug-in hybrid minivans can be driven only using the internal combustion engine, but owners must be aware of the fire risk.
This is the second time a thing like this happens. In 2020, there was another recall. The American carmaker said then that the fault was with the 12-volt battery and not the high-voltage one.
Stellantis estimates there are 16,741 Pacifica Hybrid models from the U.S. that will need fixing, while other 2.317 cars are in Canada. Another 750 minivans were sold outside North America.
As it always is with recalls, the yet unknown remedy will be provided free of charge. U.S. and Canadian Pacifica Hybrid owners already have phone numbers set up if they want to learn more about the issue.
Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars use a bigger battery than hybrid vehicles (HEV) and can be charged externally. Even if Stellantis hasn't said what the cause of the fires is yet, we’re expecting an issue with the wiring or the batteries.