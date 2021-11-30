Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Wins Top Safety Pick + Award From IIHS

Chrysler is prioritizing safety in the latest Pacifica and that's even more evident now. After improvements in the design from last year, the IIHS has given the minivan its highest award, a Top Safety Pick +. Here's what Chrysler did to win.
Last year, the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was awarded a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS. That's pretty close to the award it received this year but there was a pretty big caveat.
That award only applied to Pacifica's built with specific headlights and an optional front crash prevention system. The headlights required were the HID set only standard in the Limited trim with the Advanced SafetyTec package.
All other headlight options on the 2020 model scored marginal or even poor depending on the test. For 2021, Chrysler went back to the drawing board.
Every Pacifica built after March 2021 uses an LED headlight package that passed the test as "Acceptable". In addition, every Pacifica built after September is considered a Top Safety Pick + winner thanks to the new headlights and some new safety tech.
That tech comes in the form of Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking or AEB as standard equipment on the Pacifica.
“Winning the highest IIHS safety rating of TSP+ distinguishes the Chrysler Pacifica’s superior safety technology and performance,” said Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell. “Pacifica is the perfect choice for modern families who are looking for a minivan with the greatest combination of safety, functionality and value.”
The technology combines both radar and camera systems to reduce the chance of an impact. In fact, that AEB system picked up a "Superior" rating from the IIHS.
As buyers gravitate away from minivans and towards SUVs, brands have been working hard to keep as many converts as possible. That's one reason we've seen different brands try to leverage specifics aspects of their minivan design.
Kia offers one of the most luxurious options. Toyota is focused on economy and exterior style. Now, it seems Chrysler is trying to find a perfect balance of style, luxury, and safety.
That award only applied to Pacifica's built with specific headlights and an optional front crash prevention system. The headlights required were the HID set only standard in the Limited trim with the Advanced SafetyTec package.
All other headlight options on the 2020 model scored marginal or even poor depending on the test. For 2021, Chrysler went back to the drawing board.
Every Pacifica built after March 2021 uses an LED headlight package that passed the test as "Acceptable". In addition, every Pacifica built after September is considered a Top Safety Pick + winner thanks to the new headlights and some new safety tech.
That tech comes in the form of Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking or AEB as standard equipment on the Pacifica.
“Winning the highest IIHS safety rating of TSP+ distinguishes the Chrysler Pacifica’s superior safety technology and performance,” said Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell. “Pacifica is the perfect choice for modern families who are looking for a minivan with the greatest combination of safety, functionality and value.”
The technology combines both radar and camera systems to reduce the chance of an impact. In fact, that AEB system picked up a "Superior" rating from the IIHS.
As buyers gravitate away from minivans and towards SUVs, brands have been working hard to keep as many converts as possible. That's one reason we've seen different brands try to leverage specifics aspects of their minivan design.
Kia offers one of the most luxurious options. Toyota is focused on economy and exterior style. Now, it seems Chrysler is trying to find a perfect balance of style, luxury, and safety.