Chrysler Airflow Has Apparently Received Some Updates for the New York Auto Show

11 Apr 2022, 22:28 UTC ·
When Chrysler presented the Airflow concept at the 2022 CES, we were left with the impression that it was pretty much the production version apart from minor details. Stellantis seems to want to correct that impression with a new version of that concept, the first to appear in an auto show – the New York Auto Show, to be more specific.
The carmaker released a teaser that shows only the new front grille. Instead of the light bar with a contour in the center that suggested the winged Chrysler logo, the brand replaced it with a more stylized solution. The light bar is now divided in two, with a smaller one underneath the main element. The shapes their interaction creates still suggest the Chrysler logo, but a much bigger one.

Unfortunately, Stellantis did not present any other image of the concept. Despite that, it would be reasonable to expect further changes to what we have already seen in January. If the vehicle is mostly the same, we should ask Stellantis why it does not call it a production vehicle right away and shortens the wait for it. According to Stellantis, the plan is to sell this Chrysler only by 2025. In the best-case scenario, it arrives in 2024 as the model year 2025.

The Airflow will be based on the STLA Medium platform. The company said it would have a range between 350 and 400 miles (563 and 643 kilometers). As an SUV, it will have an electric motor on each axle, each of them delivering 150 kW (201 hp).

Curiously, the Airflow has a name that pays tribute to one of the most critical elements in electric cars: aerodynamics. Used for the first time in 1934, it did not help the vehicle that bore it: the unusual design made it sell very little, even if it saved a lot of fuel compared to its competitors. When gasoline is cheap, people tend to forget about efficiency. Electric cars do not have that luxury: with the little amount of energy their battery packs can carry, they have to make the most of it.
