Informal Chrysler 300 Airflow Unnaturally Comes With an Opel Astra Sedan Twin

Chrysler has used CES 2022 to present a second Airflow concept and its EV plans to avoid the automotive Valhalla. Naturally, virtual artists took notes and then started their theories.
The official gist of what Chrysler has in store for the “near” future is simple. Stellantis has decided to save the iconic brand via a complete EV transformation from 2028. And the crossover Airflow Concept paves the way for three fully electric models.
Of course, pixel masters quickly took strategy matters at the tip of their digital brushes. Some opted for a neat Cabriolet transformation, while others thought an electric Chrysler 300 might have a lot to do with Europe’s DS Automobiles DS 9 premium sedan. Others did not even care about the Airflow novelty and simply imagined the two-door 300 Coupe we never knew we craved for.
It seems that right now, it’s anyone’s guess how the Airflow will pave the way for Chrysler’s electric-exclusive reinvention. But one thing is for sure, nobody gives a CGI fly about the brand’s Pacifica. And instead, they would very much like to see the 300 sedan continue a new EV lease of life. Even an odd one, if the need arises.
For example, Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, has fallen victim to the Airflow hype and kind of veered off a CGI cliff into a shared Chrysler/Opel abyss. General Motors did not try that before and failed with the Opel Insignia, Buick Regal, and Holden Commodore family? They say that some mistakes are never learned...
Anyway, there’s still time to stop the Chrysler/Opel madness. After all, this is merely wishful thinking. And frankly, we do not quarrel with the envisioned 2024 Chrysler 300 Airflow. If our own two cents are allowed, it manages to subtly translate the concept’s styling onto the sedan body. It is not as manly as the current 300 anymore, but some might appreciate that. Probably.
Our beef is with its Opel twin. The 300 is still a full-size premium car. Whereas the Astra (in its hypothetical Sedan form) belongs in the compact family car bracket. And still, they both share certain design traits. Well, that’s odd...
Of course, pixel masters quickly took strategy matters at the tip of their digital brushes. Some opted for a neat Cabriolet transformation, while others thought an electric Chrysler 300 might have a lot to do with Europe’s DS Automobiles DS 9 premium sedan. Others did not even care about the Airflow novelty and simply imagined the two-door 300 Coupe we never knew we craved for.
It seems that right now, it’s anyone’s guess how the Airflow will pave the way for Chrysler’s electric-exclusive reinvention. But one thing is for sure, nobody gives a CGI fly about the brand’s Pacifica. And instead, they would very much like to see the 300 sedan continue a new EV lease of life. Even an odd one, if the need arises.
For example, Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, has fallen victim to the Airflow hype and kind of veered off a CGI cliff into a shared Chrysler/Opel abyss. General Motors did not try that before and failed with the Opel Insignia, Buick Regal, and Holden Commodore family? They say that some mistakes are never learned...
Anyway, there’s still time to stop the Chrysler/Opel madness. After all, this is merely wishful thinking. And frankly, we do not quarrel with the envisioned 2024 Chrysler 300 Airflow. If our own two cents are allowed, it manages to subtly translate the concept’s styling onto the sedan body. It is not as manly as the current 300 anymore, but some might appreciate that. Probably.
Our beef is with its Opel twin. The 300 is still a full-size premium car. Whereas the Astra (in its hypothetical Sedan form) belongs in the compact family car bracket. And still, they both share certain design traits. Well, that’s odd...