Jay Leno Enjoys 1934 Chrysler Airflow With Interesting "AC" Feature

It is such a tragedy to see automotive brands wither and die because the parent company does not care for them anymore. Chrysler is one such example, which this year is struggling to survive with just two model lines – we really should not count the Pacifica and Voyager as distinct models. And to think that back in the day this was one of the original Big Three Detroit automakers. With such a shameful modern situation, we can only find refuge in history.
The latest episode of Jay Leno’s YouTube show has dug up the original 1934 Chrysler Airflow. The car was featured on Jay Leno’s Garage show on CNBC but has never appeared on the social media channel. The situation has been rectified now, and we are glad Jay picked this model – perhaps the folks over at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will remember they once had such beautiful cars in their lineup.
It is true the company resurrected the Airflow for a namesake concept during this year’s edition of CES, but the two have almost nothing in common. The modern Airflow Vision Concept is Chrysler’s idea of a fashionably late crossover, and it expected everyone to be swept off their feet.
Well, news flash for Chrysler – it will not happen. Better start working on actual cars and not just use the Pacifica platform for prototypes.
As far as the original 1934 Chrysler Airflow is concerned, Jay Leno’s example is statement that being ahead of time does not work out every time (Chrysler is now flirting with being behind time).
Back in the day the company decided it was time to reinvent the era’s styling with an emphasis on aerodynamics. The looks were not everything because the Airflow also featured some interesting engineering ideas. And we are not just talking about the air conditioning being dependent on lifting the driver’s side portion of the windshield as Leno does during his sunny drive.
Instead we are talking about safety levels that were unbeknownst at the time, and about a rigidity that was 40 times better than Chrysler’s own cars. The particular example from Jay’s garage is a CX Airflow Custom Imperial (one of 67 made in 1934) with seating for eight and a 130-hp straight eight engine linked to an automatic with overdrive.
