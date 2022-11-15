Christmas Came Early for Burna Boy, Flexes New Lambo Aventador SVJ and Maybach

Rapper Burna Boy hopped on social media over the weekend to share a glimpse of the new additions to his car collection. In preparation for Christmas, he added some powerful, expensive models.
Over the weekend, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, treated his followers to a look at the new additions to his garage.
One of them was a purple Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, which he said that it's "my million-dollar SVJ." He added in the same text, "in preparation for the fast-approaching [December]." This one comes with a 6.5-liter V12, rated at 759 horsepower (770 ps), with 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque, and it's able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 218 mph (351 kph).
The other addition is a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, available in two engine options, the S 580 with a 4.0-liter V8, and the S 680, with a V12. The singer opted for the latter, which comes with a displacement of 5.980 cc (6.0-liter), rated at 604 horsepower (612 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. This luxury sedan hits 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). Next to it, Burna added that he "got this too, because everyone needs a Maybach." But not everyone can afford it, surely.
In the same shot with his Aventador SVJ, you can also see a white Lamborghini Urus, another Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, in green, with an S-Class in the middle. It's unclear whether that's his garage or he was at a dealership.
Besides the rides that he showed off over the weekend, he added in a different Instagram Stories photo that he’s waiting for a new custom Bugatti. He didn’t share the model, though, tagging luxury dealer deejay_m_zi.
The rapper also owns a Bentley Continental GT, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, and a Rolls-Royce Dawn. This year, he also added a 2022 Lamborghini Urus, Novitec Edition, with a black exterior. It's unclear whether it's the same white one shown in the caption, or he owns multiple, because it looks like he had the Urus in different colors, including a purple exterior similar to his Aventador SVJ, as you can see in our gallery. So, the new additions will feel right at home.
