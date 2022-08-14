Someone Just Took a Formula 1 Car for a Spin on a Public Highway

Although Formula One is currently on a sort of a summer break, not everyone is ready to let it rest for a bit. A new video is going viral on social media after someone took out an F1 car for a spin on a highway in the Czech Republic. But the thing is, it’s not the first time.
An unknown driver was spotted on August 14 driving the open-wheeler on the D4 motorway, which stretches 26.7 miles (43 km), linking Priíbram (Central Bohemia) to Písek (South Bohemia).
The vehicle, which is not road legal, has an old Ferrari F1 livery all over it, with the number seven written on the rear wing end plates and logos of Formula 1 sponsors Marlboro, Acer, and Vodafone.
The video was published by online news website Idnes, which wrote that the police haven’t identified the driver and they are looking for him. We see the race car drive behind a yellow Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, until it was safe to overtake it. It also waits for other cars to move out of the way until it was safe to switch to the first lane.
According to the same outlet, the same car appeared on the D4 highway for the first time in September 2019. Police then asked for help to identify the person who was behind the wheel. However, when they tracked down the suspect, the source claims the driver denied the charges and escaped a possible fine of $10k CZK (approximately $421) and a one-year ban, given to the fact that the helmet and the overalls concealed his identity.
Now, it looks like the same person is out again, on the same highway segment. While that’s unsafe for all the other drivers on the highway, it makes for quite a story for people commuting in the Czech Republic.
Fans online even started joking about the driver’s identity, the majority agreeing that it’s just Kimi Raikkonen (who raced with the number 7) out to get some adrenaline, while others joked that, as it's a race car that bears the Ferrari livery, it will most likely break down before anything.
