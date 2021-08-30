Chopped 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Took 3,500 Hours to Look Like This, and It’s a Beaut

In a part of the world where custom muscle cars and hot rods are all the craze, equally custom pickup trucks still manage to stay relevant, and become the talk of the day at any of the shows they attend.
The Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston next month is the place where tons of muscle cars and other crazy vehicles will take center stage, but it is there where pickup trucks will put up a fight too. And leading the charge will probably be this 1956 Chevrolet 3100.
What you’re looking at was once an unassuming representative of the early Task Force series. Sometime between the time it was born and the present day, it got into the hands of one of the many talented garages that dot the American continent and was transformed into an award-winning, stunning-looking machine.
The unnamed seller of the truck says 3,500 hours were spent in getting the truck in its current condition, and no expense was spared.
The truck boasts a Fatman Fabrication frame with power rack & pinion steering, RideTech air-ride suspension, Mustang II front suspension and a 4-link rear suspension. Its body, described as laser-straight, is wrapped in a color called Dark Cherry Metallic, highlighted here and there with Pewter Metallic.
The chopped roof (2 inches were shaved) hides an interior in tan leather with Alcantara trim, Classic Instruments gauges on the dashboard, and an Ididit tilt steering column.
The truck is powered by a stroked LT4 engine, paired with a Carl Rossler 4L60E automatic transmission, that in this application develops a total of 500 horsepower.
As said, this truck is the recipient of several awards, including the PPG Dream Car Award, Detroit Autorama Best in Class, and Best Truck and Best Truck Engine Bay, among others. That should bring its price up a notch, although no estimate is made on how much the seller expects to fetch during the no reserve sale.
What you’re looking at was once an unassuming representative of the early Task Force series. Sometime between the time it was born and the present day, it got into the hands of one of the many talented garages that dot the American continent and was transformed into an award-winning, stunning-looking machine.
The unnamed seller of the truck says 3,500 hours were spent in getting the truck in its current condition, and no expense was spared.
The truck boasts a Fatman Fabrication frame with power rack & pinion steering, RideTech air-ride suspension, Mustang II front suspension and a 4-link rear suspension. Its body, described as laser-straight, is wrapped in a color called Dark Cherry Metallic, highlighted here and there with Pewter Metallic.
The chopped roof (2 inches were shaved) hides an interior in tan leather with Alcantara trim, Classic Instruments gauges on the dashboard, and an Ididit tilt steering column.
The truck is powered by a stroked LT4 engine, paired with a Carl Rossler 4L60E automatic transmission, that in this application develops a total of 500 horsepower.
As said, this truck is the recipient of several awards, including the PPG Dream Car Award, Detroit Autorama Best in Class, and Best Truck and Best Truck Engine Bay, among others. That should bring its price up a notch, although no estimate is made on how much the seller expects to fetch during the no reserve sale.