Volcanic Orange Chevrolet 3100 Belongs to 1950s America, Can Be Had Today

It’s been a while since we’ve come across something as clean-looking as the Chevrolet 3100 we have here and, naturally, we will not miss the opportunity to talk a bit about it. Especially given how, for one reason or another, it screams 1950s America.
First off, there are few pickup trucks that can be linked to that age’s America better than the 3100. Part of the Advance Design series that came to be shortly after the end of the Second World War, replacing the Task Force series, the 3100 is a half-tonner that haunts the dreams of custom shops to this day.
We’ve seen over the years a great deal of such builds, some more extreme than others, but this one, well, this one seems to be playing in a league of its own when it comes to the way it makes some of us feel when seeing it.
Partially to blame for that sense of belonging to some bygone era is the color scheme chosen for the build. Officially titled Corvette Volcanic Orange, it beautifully and fittingly covers the entire exterior of the truck, with the exception of the wheels and tires, which come in chrome and white.
The interior completes the look with a careful play between orange and brown, displayed beautifully on the bench, dashboard, and even out back, in the bed, where wood and stainless trim meet for maximum effect.
Behind the massive, chrome grille, the truck hides a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine tied to an automatic transmission. We are not being told anything about power levels, but we do know there are just 2,000 miles of use (3,200 km) on the powertrain since the restoration was completed.
We found this truck sitting on the lot of auction house Mecum, waiting to go under the hammer next month in Dallas. There is no mention on how much it is expected to fetch.
