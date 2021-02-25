1951 Chevrolet 3100 Is a Georgia Special, Rocks Exposed Corvette C6 Driveline

February is slowly crawling to a close, and with it so is our Truck Month coverage. It’s been a hell of a ride, filled with cab-and-bed wonders, old or new, dug up from all corners of the world and the Internet by our army of writers.
A very prominent presence in this coverage was the Chevrolet 3100 and, alternatively, its GMC counterpart. That’s because the Advance-Design machine is a real heavy hitter in the custom industry even now, more than seven decades after its introduction.
In the final stages of our Truck Month, we bring you one of the most insane 3100 builds presently up for grabs. It’s the work of a Georgia-based garage called Sterling Customs Hot Rod Shop, and it is going under the hammer in March during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, with no reserve.
You’re looking at an all-steel-bodied, 5-window machine covered in 20 coats of paint and shine, resting on top of a custom frame that supports a suspension system you’d usually find on a Corvette of the sixth generation, and RideTech coilovers.
The interior, done by another shop, one based in Tennessee and called Pro Auto Custom, is simply breathtaking. Mixing the beige of the leather on the seats and the door panels with the red of the sculpted dashboard, it is one of the most appealing 3100 interiors we’ve seen in a long time.
Unsurprisingly, the truck hides under the hood a Corvette engine as well, an LS3 6.2-liters in displacement and linked to a rear-mounted 6-speed automatic transmission and transaxle.
Whereas the engine cannot be seen unless one pops open the hood, not the same can be said for the driveline at the rear. It is perfectly visible though the Lexan floor of the slightly extended bed, revealing the wonders of American custom engineering.
