Gold 1954 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window Restomod Rocks a $150,000 Price Tag

Modern Chevy trucks are technologically advanced, powerful, and full of features. But they don't have an ounce of character compared to a 1954 Chevrolet 3100. 15 photos







The walkaround video you'll find at the bottom of the story quickly points out how perfect the lines are where the hood meets the fenders. This bright gold paint can't hide any imperfections, but it is undeniably polarizing. The body-colored shaved bumper takes some getting used to.



Under that perfect hood is a modern engine. The ad states that this is a GM 5.7-liter LS1 V8 with aluminum cylinder heads, ceramic-coated exhaust headers, and electronic fuel injection. But as you can see from the footage, the little plaque hints at the more powerful 5.7-liter cousin, the



Either way, the horsepower doesn't justify the price, but the engine bay does. It's as immaculately painted as the body with matching golden accents on the dipstick, custom heads, and air intake manifold. How did they get all that in there without scratching?



Underneath, we have pretty the usual array of modifications to improve the 1950s tech. The frame is fully boxed for esthetic reasons and has Mustang II aftermarket components. The front features tubular control arms while the rear has adjustable 4-link bars.



Airbags take care of the ride height and ensure those classic 18-inch billet aluminum Boyd Coddington wheels sit nice. Behind them sit modern GM disc brakes fed by stainless steel braided flex lines.



The interior is in pristine condition with brown and cream upholstery everywhere. She's also got a matching carpeted and leather-wrapped bed. Basically, it's like an actual Boyd build from back in the day.



1950s trucks are hugely valuable and collectible when it comes to most major brands. We know that a good Chevy 3100 can be worth a lot of money, but this particular example defied all our expectations. It's bright, colorful, a restomod with attention to detail. And did we mention it costs as much as a couple of C8 Corvettes? Vanguard Motors currently has it for sale at $149,900, which is a lot of money for any old vehicle, especially one designed for hard work. But this is the kind of build you see winning a Ridler Award, and that kind of attention to detail costs money.