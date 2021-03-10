This 1953 Chevrolet 3100 Took 5 Months to Make, Is the Work of Non-Professionals

We’re used to seeing custom builds signed by established garages across America. We’re even used to seeing cars and trucks modified by people nobody ever heard of. But admiring the work of non-professionals is not something that happens every day.
Carmakers generally welcome students within their ranks. They have to do this, as you never know where new talent can come from. From time to time, these students' work comes out in the open for all to admire. But did you know some custom shops have their own training programs?
A garage by the name Kustom Built Cars has one, and the 1953 Chevrolet 3100 truck is the result of the work four students performed throughout five months. This particular model was chosen because it “provided a great inspiration and training opportunity for this group of next-generation restoration and preservation professionals,” as the description of the build reads on Barrett-Jackson, where the truck is waiting for a buyer.
A quick look at the thing, and you can’t even tell it has been shaped this way by people who are just learning how to do this. The 3100, wrapped in a color called Desert Sage Green over a brown leather interior, is just as massaged and appealing as builds coming from established custom shops.
But it’s the mechanical bits that impress even more. The truck gets its power from a 6.2-liter LS3 engine that works together with an automatic transmission. Power is sent to the road through a Camaro rear end, and the entire truck bounces on Mustang II independent front suspension.
Inside, the driver is kept in the loop about the truck’s performances employing Dolphin gauges, and comfort is ensured by a Vintage Air climate control system.
As said, the 3100 is listed for sale on Barrett-Jackson, waiting to be sold during the Scottsdale, Arizona sale later this month.
