autoevolution

Chevrolet Volt-replacing PHEV Crossover Rumored To Happen In 2022, Report Says

23 Jul 2017, 10:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Slumping U.S. car sales in sectors other than utility vehicles have prompted the United Auto Workers to have a chat with General Motors about where the automotive industry is heading toward. And as per a new report, the future of at least six nameplates is enveloped in uncertainty.
5 photos
Chevrolet Volt MPV5 ConceptChevrolet Volt MPV5 ConceptChevrolet Volt MPV5 ConceptChevrolet Volt MPV5 Concept
From Automotive News: “GM is reviewing whether to cancel at least six passenger cars in the U.S. market after 2020, including the Chevrolet Volt hybrid, which could be replaced in 2022 with a new gasoline-electric crossover model.” Color me unsurprised, but if the consumer continues to embrace both the SUV and electrification, then the writing is on the wall.

A glimpse into what a Volt-inspired utility vehicle has been given by General Motors in 2010, when the golden bowtie took the wraps off the Volt MPV5 Concept at the World Expo in Beijing. The styling of the plug-in hybrid one-off may not be on par with Chevrolet’s current model lineup, but the Volt MPV5 Concept serves as a testament that the idea of turning the Volt into a utility vehicle of sorts is at least seven years old.

The cited publication further points out to the Cadillac CT6, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet Sonic, and Buick LaCrosse as slow-selling vehicles in need of fresh thinking. As a response to subsequent reports according to which the CT6 full-size luxury sedan would be axed, Cadillac’s head honcho made it clear that’s not the case. In fact, the CT6 prepares to welcome an all-new V8 engine, twin-turbo’d and everything.

The bottom line is, General Motors is in dire need of fresh thinking for its future products. Unless the biggest of the Big Three can turn around the fate of these six passenger cars, General Motors can already start thinking about closing plants such as Hamtramck in Michigan and Lordstown in Ohio.

Over at Cadillac, salvation will come in the form of a $250 million investment that will see the Fairfax, Kansas plant add the XT4 crossover to its production line. The compact-sized utility vehicle is expected to go official in 2018.

Editor's note:

Chevrolet Volt MPV5 Concept pictured.
2022 Chevrolet Volt rumors Chevrolet Volt industry Chevrolet PHEV General Motors
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed