Chevrolet to Go Nuts at 2021 SEMA, Bringing More Than a Dozen Builds

We’ve all missed the industry's shows last year, even if, for what it’s worth, carmakers did a pretty good job at holding their presentations online. But let’s face it, there’s no substitute for seeing and feeling a car or motorcycle first hand.
Luckily, 2021 has been so far a better year as far as live shows are concerned. We’ve had a few already, and more are planned by the time this year is done, including custom car lovers' favorite SEMA.
At the beginning of November, the Las Vegas Convention Center will open its door and let in garages big and small, builds great or dull, established carmakers and parts makers.
One of the first large carmakers to confirm their presence is Chevrolet, which this week said it is coming to SEMA with a small army of vehicles, “more than a dozen,” to be (im)precise. The lineup, we’re told, includes personalized and performance-enhanced production cars, SUVs and trucks, but also new concepts.
Chevy is very tight-lipped when it comes to what it’s bringing to Las Vegas, so we have no additional information on that. One of the concepts coming to SEMA was possibly previewed by the bowtie carmaker in the image it released when making the announcement (main photo of this piece).
Aside from bringing its own cars to the show, Chevy will award independent shops for their work. The Chevy SEMA Design Awards is how the competition is called, and it’s meant for builders who come up with “outstanding and innovative visions of Chevy vehicles.”
There are four categories for the awards, namely Car of the Year, Truck of the Year, Innovative Use of Technology, and Designer’s Choice. Garages interested in taking part have until October 22 to submit their projects, and they can do so by accessing this link.
