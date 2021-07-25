One-Off 1971 Jeep Mail Carrier Always Likes to Sell Twice

It’s not entirely clear if postmen always rang twice, back in the day when hard copy mail was still a thing, but this expression became commonplace following James Cain’s 1934 novel, and later the 1981 neo-noir thriller that hit theaters. It is also an expression we can easily adapt to fit this here 1971 Jeep Mail Carrier.
And that adaption would be 1971 Jeep Mail Carrier always likes to sell twice. Why so? Because this one off-build just went back in March during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and now it’s once more up for grabs, this time during Mecum’s Orlando auction taking place next week.
Now, don’t get us wrong, we know generally this is the natural custom build cycle, to sell and sell again, almost always increasing in value, but having a vehicle sell twice in the span of just five months or so is not something we come across very often.
True, the thing did not sell just yet, but chances are it will. Back in May it went for $47,300 and hopes are, of course, it will go for more this time, despite not bringing anything newer to the table, apart perhaps for the time that washed over it since.
The Jeep is officially titled a CJ and was initially built for the SEMA show. It packs a Chevrolet 383ci tied to an automatic transmission and rocking dual 4-barrel carburetors, and comes with a “chopped top, custom retractable cloth sunroof and smoothed firewall.”
The thing retains some of the elements of the real Jeeps used by the postmen of long ago, including a right-hand drive steering wheel, sliding doors on the sides, and swing open doors at the rear.
Not-so-stock are the red seats, custom dashboard and gauges, chrome steering column, or the Kicker stereo with Bluetooth.
Mecum does not say how much it expects to fetch for the thing, but we do know it is going with no reserve, so it could go either side of the previous $47k.
