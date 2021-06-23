This 2009 Widebody Audi R8 Never Made It to SEMA, but It Can Grace Your Driveway

You could go on a Forrest Gump type of journey across America, and odds are you won’t run into anyone who’s got something bad to say about the Audi R8. It’s not a perfect supercar, but it is a seriously good one in almost all configurations.
The original R8 went into production in the summer of 2006, based on the Lamborghini Gallardo, with which it shared a multitude of components. If you want to scour the used car market for one, you’ll almost certainly find the right powertrain configuration for you, as well as the ideal overall spec. However, if you want something more bespoke, then check this tuned 2009 model out.
It’s currently up for grabs through Cars and Bids, and according to the ad, it was supposed to be on display at SEMA 2020, which had to be canceled because of the pandemic.
Now, there are several factors that make this R8 quite unique. For example, it’s been fitted with Prior Design’s GT850 widebody kit to go with the Audi LMS-inspired livery wrap. Other enhancements include the Accuair full air suspension kit, HRE Vintage Series 501 wheels, Toyo tires, a PPI Razor carbon fiber wing with Vorsteiner wing stands, plus the Eurowise intake and exhaust system.
Meanwhile, convenience features include carbon-fiber interior trim, parking sensors, leather upholstery, 10-way power and heated sport seats, Audi’s MMI infotainment system with sat-nav, and the Bang & Olufsen sound system.
As for the 4.2-liter FSI V8 engine (naturally aspirated, mind you), it used to put down 414 hp (420 PS) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque back when this car was new, with Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system able to send as much as 70% of the power to the rear wheels. We love the fact that it’s got a six-speed manual, too, because the six-speed single-clutch R-tronic automatic on these first-gen R8 models was famously jerky at low speed.
