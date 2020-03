We're looking at a pixel portrait involving a non-1LE Camaro ZL1, with this having received an overly meaty aero makeover.At least from where I'm standing, if you squint a little, the whole car looks quite a bit like a body builder, with most of the credit for this going to the new fenders of the vehicle.Then again, some might feel the custom wheels of the Chevrolet Camaro could use some extra help, as these are now partially overshadowed by the said bodywork - perhaps a set of spacers could address this matter.We must also give credit to the black aero armor fitted to the General Motors toy. And I'm referring to the generous front splitter, the just-as-serious side skirt extensions, as well as the wickerbill adorning the posterior of the car. Then we have the lower rear valance airflow manipulation hardware, which is downright massive.Note that you'll be able to zoom in on each of the said pieces since the digital artist behind this eye candy allows us to enjoy two angles (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below). Speaking of which, the pixel specialist, whose name is Danny Berry, is just 22.If you wish to see more of the artist's work, you should know that while it also covers other American symbols, such as the second generation of the Ford GT , Ferraris are not off the list, as this F40 comes to show.