Ford GT "Black Knight" Looks Like a Downforce Monster

Gotta love HyperCars especially the 2017 Ford GT, added a Formula 1 inspired Fin to the back window tailing to the Wing and added a custom widebody 👏🏻 #fordGT #ford #exoticcar #hypercar #hyper #carthrottle #3D #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #stancenation #stanceworks #art #stance #loweredlifestyle #toyotires #modifiedcars #modifiedsociety #JDMnation #jdm #importtuner #carswithoutlimits #automotive #design #carphotography #dannyberrydesigns

A post shared by Danny Berry (@dannyberrydesigns) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT