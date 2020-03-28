Ford GT "Black Knight" Looks Like a Downforce Monster

Owners of the second-generation Ford GT aren't exactly rushing to take the machine down the aftermarket route - given the $500,000+ price of the supercar, as well as the limited production number, the said behavior is only natural. However, nothing keeps digital artists from envisioning added-spice incarnations of the FGT. Case in point with the rendering we have here.
This pixel portrait takes the GT pretty far from the already-bonkers factory aero form. Heck, some might feel this is wilder than the racing incarnation of the Blue Oval machine (you know, the one that managed to deliver a lower-tier reenactment of the 1966 Ford-over-Ferrari Le Mans dominance back in 2016).
It all starts with a widebody kit and you can clearly see that the meatier aches have been designed with the factory styling cues in mind - the massive rear arches might just split opinions, but, come to think of it, you can probably say this about the whole virtual build.
The simple design of the custom wheels that fill the said arches is yet another element that reminds us of the racing realm.
Sitting atop the compartment that accommodates the machine's twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, we find a massive fin, which the artist behind the build (more on this below) borrowed from Formula One.
Then there's the massive carbon wing, which, from the mounts to the sheer width, is not far from the one used by the GT racecar. The lower rear apron of the mid-engined beast has been restyled, with the resulting diffuser being somewhere halfway between what the GT street car and the motorsport incarnation have to offer.
As for the mind behind these pixels, we're talking about a gearhead named Danny Berry, with the digital artist being just 22 years old.
PS: While we're talking about the Ford GT, did you know that its Track Mode can quench one's thirst in more ways than one? You'll get your answer in the brief YouTube clip below.
It all starts with a widebody kit and you can clearly see that the meatier aches have been designed with the factory styling cues in mind - the massive rear arches might just split opinions, but, come to think of it, you can probably say this about the whole virtual build.
The simple design of the custom wheels that fill the said arches is yet another element that reminds us of the racing realm.
Sitting atop the compartment that accommodates the machine's twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, we find a massive fin, which the artist behind the build (more on this below) borrowed from Formula One.
Then there's the massive carbon wing, which, from the mounts to the sheer width, is not far from the one used by the GT racecar. The lower rear apron of the mid-engined beast has been restyled, with the resulting diffuser being somewhere halfway between what the GT street car and the motorsport incarnation have to offer.
As for the mind behind these pixels, we're talking about a gearhead named Danny Berry, with the digital artist being just 22 years old.
PS: While we're talking about the Ford GT, did you know that its Track Mode can quench one's thirst in more ways than one? You'll get your answer in the brief YouTube clip below.
View this post on Instagram
Gotta love HyperCars especially the 2017 Ford GT, added a Formula 1 inspired Fin to the back window tailing to the Wing and added a custom widebody 👏🏻 #fordGT #ford #exoticcar #hypercar #hyper #carthrottle #3D #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #stancenation #stanceworks #art #stance #loweredlifestyle #toyotires #modifiedcars #modifiedsociety #JDMnation #jdm #importtuner #carswithoutlimits #automotive #design #carphotography #dannyberrydesigns