Challenger Redeye Comes From Muscle Car Heaven, Can't Dodge Its Big Wheel Thirst

Who would have thought a couple of decades ago that we would have stock muscle cars capable of giving true blue-blooded machines a run for their money in a straight-line sprint? But we do, and for a reasonable amount of money, as long as you stick to the standard stuff, you could have a jaw-dropping amount of power in a Detroit V8 muscle car that’s bound to make you a star among the petrolheads in your neighborhood.
It makes little sense to talk about the future of the muscle car, because it is electric. Still, Ford is about to launch the all-new Mustang that still stays true to the V8 power. There’s not much about Chevy’s next-gen Camaro, and Dodge has pledged allegiance to electricity.
Mind you, the Challenger still lives on for the time being, 15 years after the third generation was put into production at the Brampton factory in Canada. During this time, the (now) Stellantis-owned brand has constantly upgraded it, giving it some truly dreamy derivatives like the Demon. But the regular Hellcats are something to write home about too, regardless of how fat their wheel arches are or what shapes their hood scoops have.
With 807 horsepower produced by their supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 and 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) of torque, the SRT Jailbreak and SRT Super Stock versions of the Dodge Challenger are the punchiest ones on sale. They’ll set you back at least $86,835 and $88,745, respectively. At $70,835, the normal Hellcat is a bit more affordable, and it still comes with a neck-snapping amount of power. The V8 pumps out 717 hp in this case, and it’s the same story with the Widebody variant, which adds $7,700 to the MSRP.
The two Redeyes, the SRT Hellcat and the Widebody, on the other hand, bridge the gap between the normal Hellcats and the two range-toppers mentioned above. And they have a stunning 797 hp to play with, for a naught to sixty in 3.4 seconds and a top speed exceeding the 200 mph (322+ kph) mark. $6,305 separate them, with the fattened up model starting at $85,745. And it is the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody that was treated as an almost blank canvas by 412donklife on Instagram, who gave it a donked down look.
Mind you, it’s obviously no donk, because that term applies to the 1971 to 1976 Chevy Impala and Caprice, but it does feature a set of oversized alloys. Made by Forgiato and sporting an intricate design, they appear to measure between 26 and 28 inches in diameter. And even with this otherwise brash mod, the muscle car looks phenomenal, and it is one of those rides that we wouldn’t mind owning, even if we’re not particularly fans of big wheels. But do you like it?
