CGI-Smiling 2023 BMW X7 Gets Rid of Split Headlights, Even Makes Grille Amends

Following a multitude of spy shots and rumors, as well as a heap of unofficial renderings that tried – mostly unsuccessfully – to get everyone used to the idea of split-headlight BMWs, the Bavarians officially presented their 2023 X7 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse). Now, the CGI retcon adventure truly begins.
Soon, Alpina and BMW are going to be the same corporate entity. So, it was only normal for the Buchloe, Germany-based tuner and automobile manufacturer, to immediately double up the (fugly) stakes with its XB7 take on the facelifted full-size luxury SUV, that is the de-facto BMW leader in terms of dimensions and price, alongside the upcoming 7 Series LCI and all-new i7.
Well, at least Alpina’s XB7 has 613 horsepower under the hood, while the 2023 X7 just swapped the M50i badge for a new M60i moniker and the N63 4.4-liter V8 for the same-displacement S68 and came up with the same 523 hp rating! But that will be the least of concerns for owners, as onlookers will probably mock them for the split-headlight design or humongous grille first!
Anyway, virtual automotive artists were quick to try and make amends with everyone who thinks BMW’s designers are leaving in a parallel dimension. So, after first witnessing a little CGI tuning makeover, now it is time for a complete j.b.cars transformation of the front fascia that ticks all the right boxes, if our own two cents on the matter may be allowed.
There is a trio of major changes that make all the difference in the world. First, the M60i bumper turns into a massive, smiling aero kit that is easy to indulge in because of the hulking X7 dimensions. Secondly, the split-headlight design makes way for an equally thin yet completely normal setup. And, thirdly, even the humongous grille is subtly refreshed and now looks much better. Hey, it is even heart-shape proportioned and it all seemed too easy, right?
