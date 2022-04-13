2023 Alpina XB7 Facelift Blends Illuminated Grille With Hand-Finished Interior

Alpina did not wait too long to unveil its version of the facelifted X7. In Alpina-speak, it is called XB7, and it comes with the same things as the facelift of the X7, but with an Alpina twist. As standard, it's fitted with the S68 motor, and it tops out at an impressive 180 mph (290 kph).
The German marque, which was recently acquired by BMW, has revealed its latest product, and they even have a performance and torque diagram to go along with it.
As you can observe, the peak torque of 800 Nm is flat from 2000 to 5400 rpm, which is impressive in itself. There are commercial trucks that do not reach this kind of torque, mind you.
When power is concerned, the Alpina XB7 comes with 621 horsepower or 457 kW, whatever measurement unit you prefer. It can deliver that from 5500 to 6500 rpm, and the chart shows a linear and progressive rise in power. Funny enough, it has 50 kW just over idle, which is 67 horsepower at idle. Now that's what a twin-turbo V8 is all about!
The spring from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) takes place in just 4.2 seconds, while the top speed is an incredible 290 kph (180 mph). Both values are impressive for a vehicle of this size, but justifiably for a mild-hybrid twin-turbo V8 with 4.4-liters of displacement and a new cross-bank exhaust manifold meant to provide a "thrilling sound."
All performance data is preliminary, warns Alpina, who only bothered to publish just two images of its latest model. Despite this, those who want to get one of these will get theirs regardless of how many press photos are published, so the company from Buchloe may know its customers better than we could ever do.
Other improvements to the XB7 include updates to the driving assistants, as well as a few styling changes. The German manufacturer selected a shade of beige for the showcase of this new model, and it seems to be a worthy candidate for the best looking-beige vehicle we have seen so far. That might be due to the new "Sparkling Copper Grey metallic" paint that is available for the X7, which may be the base for the vehicle in the top image of his article. That is unconfirmed by Alpina, who did not mention the name of the color anywhere.
