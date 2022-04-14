Apple Developing New Apple Car Operating System, Will Take Care of Everything

More on this:

1 Rumor Claims the Apple Car Could Cost More Than $100,000

2 It Works Both Ways: Car Maker Wants to Launch a Smartphone

3 Xiaomi Said to Unveil Car Prototype This Year, There’s a Huge Catch

4 Porsche AG and Apple in Talks Overs Possible Joint Projects in the Future

5 What Apple Car? Apple Co-Founder Buys Lucid Air Because Of Course