CGI Itasha 2023 Caddy Escalade-V Feels Improperly Laid Down on BattleAero Cues

While the first retail production unit of the feisty $150k Caddy Escalade-V is already in the hands of the lucky winner of a charity auction (for $525k), it is not going to be long before we see the high-performance luxury SUV prowling around.
And it will probably seek to brawl with the current king and queen of the ultra-luxury and super-SUV niches, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Lamborghini Urus. After all, it was about time for the ritzy yet tough Mercedes-AMG G 63 to receive some reinforcements of the street-focused variety. But what if the stock Escalade-V still does not cut it for the Cullinan and Urus fans?
Then perhaps one will need a little bit of help from the aftermarket or virtual realms. Or, perhaps, from both? Well, I don’t know about you and your high-performance SUV passions, but I never thought I would lay eyes on a 2023 Caddy Escalade-V that was dressed like a dog’s dinner after the owners binge-watched all the latest anime series and underground custom tuning vlogs… at the same time.
What I want to say is this digital Caddy Escalade-V project – while intended as a virtual art car – has ended a veritable hodgepodge of disparate elements. Taken alone, any of them might have had a decent chance of making the hulking performance SUV stand out in the respective niche crowd. But when fitted together, the slammed attitude, the Itasha atmosphere, the massive Forgiato wheels, the BattleAero details, as well as those lengthy exhaust pipes just do not blend nicely together.
And that’s a shame because I feel that Henry Andrus (formerly known as “Andrews”), the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has a prolific imagination when it comes to mashups, and almost nailed the art car idea. Alas, unlike the last time when a slammed Porsche 911 of the 997 variety showed that outrageousness can have style, this one is a big miss instead of a digital hit!
