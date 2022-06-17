Slammed Porsche 911 Digital Art Shows How Outrageousness Can Have 997 Style

Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has an incredibly prolific imagination when it comes to scandalous automotive mashups. But this simple 997-series 911 is a welcome break from the shocking norm.
Sure, his digital automotive artwork may not be as subtle yet CGI-realistic as an impossible Porsche 911 Carrera S that flaunts mesmerizing “Tourismo” shooting brake DNA. Or even as enticing as a digital 992-series slammed widebody Porsche 911 RWB that looks “yummy” like no other Rauh-Welt Begriff and makes our mind feel cool and minty.
But it is close enough, especially by this pixel master’s infamous CGI standards. No need to take our word for granted, as the gallery also includes some of the latest and most atrocious ideas that he “photo dumps” from his “vast collection of automotive PS (Adobe Photoshop) done on a crappy phone app.”
Well, a Subaru Impreza Casa Blanca Baja Ute, a C6 Chevy Corvette Mercury Lead Sled Coupe (of which someone said it needs to be burned, burned with fire!), a Ferrari 288 Pontiac Aztek GTO, or a drag racing Pontiac Samurai Trans Am Suzuki “muscle truck” certainly have nothing on this eerie Porsche 911 of the 997 variety. And who cares that it is not the latest, arguably greatest 992-series incarnation?
Just look at the colorful attire, then at the stylish background and CGI “lens flare,” and lastly at its slammed attitude when riding on tri-spoke Rotiforms and dare claim it is not extremely cool! Oh well, I like it, and a lot.
But, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so I am certainly not going to hold it against anyone if they consider this 911 not their stanced cup of tea. Especially since I have no idea what the digital content creator tucked under the rear hatch – what if he secretly swapped it for a smart fortwo engine, as I always kind of expect the worst of unexpected from him…
But it is close enough, especially by this pixel master’s infamous CGI standards. No need to take our word for granted, as the gallery also includes some of the latest and most atrocious ideas that he “photo dumps” from his “vast collection of automotive PS (Adobe Photoshop) done on a crappy phone app.”
Well, a Subaru Impreza Casa Blanca Baja Ute, a C6 Chevy Corvette Mercury Lead Sled Coupe (of which someone said it needs to be burned, burned with fire!), a Ferrari 288 Pontiac Aztek GTO, or a drag racing Pontiac Samurai Trans Am Suzuki “muscle truck” certainly have nothing on this eerie Porsche 911 of the 997 variety. And who cares that it is not the latest, arguably greatest 992-series incarnation?
Just look at the colorful attire, then at the stylish background and CGI “lens flare,” and lastly at its slammed attitude when riding on tri-spoke Rotiforms and dare claim it is not extremely cool! Oh well, I like it, and a lot.
But, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so I am certainly not going to hold it against anyone if they consider this 911 not their stanced cup of tea. Especially since I have no idea what the digital content creator tucked under the rear hatch – what if he secretly swapped it for a smart fortwo engine, as I always kind of expect the worst of unexpected from him…