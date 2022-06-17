Caddy Escalade-V Two-Door Virtual SUV Looks Like Glorious, Shorter Luxury Fun

Right now, if you have $150k to spare and want the coolest Americana full-size luxury SUV, a 2023 Caddy Escalade-V – the first of its kind – is waiting just around the dealership corner. Well, actually, you have two options.
If the amount of space does not suffice yet, one needs to have a 682-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V8-equipped SUV in the driveway or garage, then Cadillac also has the Escalade-V ESV available for just $3k more. But what if you do not need all the extra space at all and all you want is a two-door Escalade-V to remember the Chevy K5 Blazer and GMC Typhoon days?
Then I am afraid that you are out of luck unless one happens to dwell across the plains of “imagination land.” Unfortunately, that is a digital realm created from the imagination of Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media. This pixel master certainly knows how to juggle among series, so he gives us another wishful thinking two-door SUV that rocks our world.
Preoccupied with everything Americana (with a side of JDM, though only from time to time), this CGI expert has a prolific social media reel where he imagines all sorts of goodies – from sporty trucks to revived passenger cars and from vintage heroes to feisty SUVs. Now, he is back into two-door high-performance SUV action with this fresh take on the newly introduced Caddy Escalade-V after previously making it a digital Single Cab truck or a full-blown EXT-V, as well as giving it a posh virtual aftermarket treatment.
This time around, the changes are on the same SUV format yet more than obviously play the card of fan love for General Motors’ two-door feisty SUVs. According to the enthusiast reception, this idea is spot on… though not universally. Well, as they say – beauty is always in the eye of the beholder.
