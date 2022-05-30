Canyon's New Endurace:ON 7 Road E-Bike Is Currently a Forbidden Fruit for U.S. Cyclists

Folks, the e-bike we'll be taking a closer look at is known as the Endurace:ON 7. With a name like that, you don't need to guess what sort of riding you're meant to be using it for; clearly, it's intended for endurance riding or just plain ol' going the distance. However, this particular bike isn't available in the U.S., the proverbial forbidden fruit.
For a deeper understanding of the machine, let's look at the minds that brought it to life, Canyon Bicycles. If this crew sounds familiar, it's because, since 2002, this crew has grown to ride alongside brands like Specialized, Trek, and Bianchi. Considering that in 20 years, Canyon was able to achieve what other brands still struggle with is a clear testament to their know-how.
Well, just to start things off, you first need to know that this bike comes in with a price tag of €3,000 ($3,200 at current exchange rates), and no, it's not built out of carbon fiber, even though it may appear to be; it's aluminum. Well, some carbon fiber has made it onto the bike in the shape of a vibration-reducing seat post, but not onto the frameset. Nonetheless, at first glance, the seat stays blending into the top tube gave me the impression this bugger is carbon; I had to look again.
this machine, I ran across an article from Germany's Bike-Magazin as they tested the previous ON 7 model. This sucker was seen running through mud, over branches, and rolling over dirt tracks like an MTB.
Aside from the way the frame is built, another system is responsible for this bike's capabilities, the motor and battery system. In the case of the Endurace:ON, the battery pack and motor are both housed in the down tube. How? Simply because Canyon called upon the crew over at Fazua to provide the extra boost you're looking for on hills and descents.
With a peak output of 250 watts, the Ride 50 Evation motor supports your pedaling up to 25 kph (15.5 mph). Best of all, once the battery is drained or you pedal beyond 15.5 mph, there is no motor drag exerted on the BB. Once you've covered the entire 90-kilometer (56-mile) range and the battery forces the motor to shut down, pedaling will feel as it does on any other bicycle. I say use that energy wisely, like on hill climbs.
sort of bike that goes the distance. Well, to push its and your boundaries even further, Canyon ensures that the frame can be geared up with fenders. There is nothing about any sort of cargo racks, but nowadays, plenty of suppliers design gear for bikes with little or no mounts. Canyon also mentions how much the bike weighs, 15.2 kg (33.5 lbs), which is pretty good for an e-bike, if you ask me.
At the end of the day, you'd be buying a trinket that isn't just good for an extra boost to climb daunting hills, but it's even comfortable on gravel and the occasional mud pit. Sounds like a machine worth considering if you're looking to electrify your life. The question remains if you have a friend over in Europe that can ship one to the U.S. for you.
