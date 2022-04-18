Cadillac CT5 Sport Wagon Clads Silver CGI Gown to Properly Fight Euro Estates

Some people might think that big, American station wagons are outdated when everyone only has eyes on crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Alas, certain virtual automotive artists feel obstinately differently.
Even in the widely imaginative world of automotive pixel masters, patterns can still be easily formed. Some love to give entire CGI lessons with help from ample behind-the-scenes making-of videos. Others give us a tremendous amount of LOL moments because of their propensity for mashups. And but a few can have various “obsessions.”
As far as the latter niche is concerned, we have seen everything – from ultimate JDM love to folks who think the only digital style of living is by way of “Touring the world!” That would be Sugar Chow’s subtle form of saying that he dabbles with everything station wagon or Shooting Brake without any remorse. As such, we should not be surprised the CGI expert better known as sugardesign_1 on social media has already toyed with the virtual idea of a Cadillac CT5 Sport Wagon in the past.
He pitted the mid-size luxury car in grocery-getting form against the upcoming BMW M3 Touring or even dressed it for a Yellowstone-specification upscale party. Now, there is yet another set of fresh, digital POVs with the CT5 Sport Wagon and its way simpler attire – a grime-repelling silver paintjob. It may look slightly boring when dressed up like this, but it still gives us enough CGI food for thought.
Just like some random fan noticed, when looking like this it seems like the perfect North American fit to fight the hordes of European station wagons like the BMW 5 Series Touring, Audi A6 Avant, Volvo V90, or Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate. Now, since the digital curveball is already up in the air, we suggest the author next comes up with a CT5-V Blackwing station wagon as a measured CGI response to Audi’s real-world RS 6 Avant!
