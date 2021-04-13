Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing vs. BMW M3: Which High-Performance Sedan Is Better?

Not long ago, Cadillac revealed the breathtaking CT4-V Blackwing a luxurious yet performance-oriented sedan set to compete directly with BMW’s new M3, so this comparison was bound to happen. There’s not much to separate them on paper, so let’s take a closer look at both and decide which one is better.
The German manufacturer was the first to announce the latest iteration of its M3 model last autumn, and by now, it’s available in many dealerships around the world.
Cadillac revealed the breathtaking CT4-V Blackwing in February, and deliveries are expected to commence this summer. Considering this, we can’t physically compare the two just yet, so we’ll concentrate on the spec sheets and photos we have at our disposal.
We’re going to compare the visual appeal, powertrain, performance figures, and interior design as well as pricing. Exterior Design
We’ll begin with the M3, which looks amazing from every angle you look at, apart from the front. Almost a year has passed since the introduction of those controversial beaver grilles, and we still can’t get used to them.
I agree that beauty is a question of personal taste, but since BMW has been the subject of an unprecedented backlash for this design, let’s just be brave enough to admit that there’s nothing beautiful about them.
While nobody will complain about its aggressive and futuristic styling, the rear end just doesn’t look right, making the car look much taller than it really is. The 19-inch rear wheels look much smaller because of the huge gap between the wheel arches and the C-pillars.
Another aspect of its rear end that looks a bit goofy is the optional fiber spoiler mounted on top of an existing spoiler embedded in the trunk’s design. It just looks like a cheap aftermarket upgrade. Fortunately, it’s an optional upgrade part of the aero package, so those that don’t like it can choose not to have it installed, unlike the M3’s front grilles.
Design flaws aside, these are some nice-looking vehicles that ooze high-performance, and which one is more eye-catching is up to you to decide. Powertrain, Suspension, and Brakes
The M3 is powered by the mighty S58 twin-turbo inline-six, which in stock form delivers 473 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. Those who want more can opt for the Competition package which, among other upgrades, adds 59 hp and 73 lb-ft (99 Nm) of torque.
The engine is mated to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic, and potential M3 customers can also choose between RWD and AWD. Only offered with the automatic, the latter features BMW’s latest M xDrive system that comes with a revised rear differential.
The car comes with a six-speed Tremec manual as standard, while a ten-speed automatic is optional. It will only be available with RWD, so those who want an AWD model will have to "settle" for the M3.
In terms of suspension, the M3 is fitted with an adaptive system that features electronically controlled shock absorbers as standard.
Magnetic Ride Control, another adaptive system that has been heavily upgraded for track use.
Stopping power on the M3 is supplied by standard compound brakes with six-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. An optional package adds bigger, carbon-ceramic rotors on all wheels, along with upgraded pads.
Cadillac has equipped its car with Brembo six-piston calipers at the front, while the rear wheels feature four-piston versions. Carbon ceramic upgrades will only be available for its bigger sibling, the CT5-V Blackwing. Performance
Also depending on the factory upgrades, the top speed of BMW’s super sedan is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph) or 180 mph (290 kph). As for the Cadillac, GM estimates that the high-performance sedan can reach a top speed of 189 mph (304 kph). Interior Design
Both come with the latest technological advancements available, including digital gauge clusters, a 10.25-inch display for the M3, and a smaller, 8.0-inch version for the Blackwing. A notable difference is the lack of a head-up display option for the latter model.
When it comes to design, both cabins seem ergonomic, and the abundance of premium materials is evident. The CT4-V Blackwing is available in three interior trims.
As standard, the car is offered with a performance steering wheel and front leatherette seats, while the additional packages include high-performance seats and carbon fiber trims on the steering wheel, along with additional controls.
BMW has also done a great job with interior design, something that doesn’t surprise anybody. Customers can choose between four standard leather upholstery options, and a pair of gorgeous front carbon-fiber bucket seats are also available as an M Competition upgrade. Pricing
The Cadillac will be sensibly cheaper, with prices starting at $59,990 (also excluding additional fees and taxes).
A fully loaded M3 Competition might have the edge over its rival, but that means paying a lot more for AWD and 60 more horsepower. So, if you don’t have an unlimited budget, the CT4-V Blackwing makes more sense. The Conclusion
While in terms of design, neither is perfect, when buying a track-focused vehicle performance is the most important factor, and there’s not much to separate these two great sedans.
The Cadillac is almost $10,000 cheaper, which is its main advantage, but on paper, an M3 with the whole suite of Competition upgrades is the better high-performance sedan.
