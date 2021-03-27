2021 BMW M3 Competition Acceleration, Top Speed Tests Yield Impressive Results

Currently available only with rear-wheel drive, the M3 Competition is the highest-performing compact sedan ever produced by BMW. In addition to the brand-new chassis based on the Cluster Architecture, the G80 is also rocking a glorious engine in the guise of the S58 twin-turbo sixer.
The Bavarian automaker quotes 510 metric ponies and 650 Nm of torque, which are 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet on the Western side of the blue pond known as the Atlantic Ocean. Fairly impressive numbers at first glance, but this inline-six produces bigger bangs than BMW says it does.
IND Distribution has recently taken its non-Competition M4 to the dyno to find out that rear-wheel figures closely match the automaker’s crankshaft numbers. Taking into account an estimated loss of 15 percent, the buck-toothed Bimmer develops 547 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm).
This information sets the stage for the following real-world acceleration and high-speed tests, coming courtesy of AutoTopNL. With dynamic stability control off and launch control turned on, the G80 shoots to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in a blistering 3.77 seconds. That’s roughly two-tenths quicker than what the official specifications sheet is telling us, which confirms that BMW is understating the go-faster sedan on purpose.
The quarter-mile pass on the Autobahn took 11.49 seconds, pulling from 100 to 200 kph (62 to 124 mph) takes 8.01 seconds, 250 kph (155 mph) is possible in 21.1 seconds, and the standing mile is over in 29.27 seconds. Pushed until the digital speedometer was showing 281 kph (175 mph) and the GPS telemetry 277 kph (172 mph), the Bimmer’s digital instrument cluster warned the driver to increase the tire pressure due to the high speed.
The warning lit up on the following high-speed test as well, which ended at 297 kph (185 mph) or 293 kph (182 mph) according to GPS data. Taking into consideration the unprepped surface and the rear-driven setup featured in this video, the upcoming M3 with M xDrive has the makings of a strip slayer.
