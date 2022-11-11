C8 Corvette Z06 Dyno Testing Reveals 611 RWHP

Car vlogger Austin, the gentleman behind the Speed Phenom YouTube channel, took delivery of his Z07-equipped C8 Corvette Z06 on Tuesday morning at the National Corvette Museum in Kentucky. Some 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) later, Austin made a stop in Dallas for dyno testing.
Those 700 miles are of utmost importance in this context. We’ve previously reported that engine torque is electronically limited in low gears during the first 500 miles (approximately 800 kilometers). General Motors also recommends refraining from full-throttle acceleration, driving at constant speeds on the highway, and downshifting to brake the mid-engined sports car when the rev counter shows more than 4,000 spinnies.
The peeps at Dallas Performance recorded 610.83 horsepower at 8,400 revolutions per minute, along with 419.84 pound-foot (569.22 Nm) of torque at 6,200 revolutions per minute. Pretty good for a naturally-aspirated V8 with a displacement of 5.5 liters, and seriously good when compared to the crankshaft output figures advertised by General Motors.
Codenamed LT6, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 is derived from the high-revving engine of the C8.R endurance racing car. In the Z06, it produces 670 horsepower at 8,400 revolutions per minute and 460 pound-foot (623 Nm) of torque at 6,300 revolutions per minute as per SAE J1349 testing.
Equipped with two 87-millimeter throttle bodies, four-two-one stainless headers, forged aluminum pistons, forged titanium connecting rods, dual-coil valve springs, titanium intakes, and sodium-filled exhaust valves, the LT6 features the small block’s 4.4-inch bore spacing even though it’s a dual-overhead-camshaft affair instead of a cam-in-block design like the LT2 of the Stingray. The sonorous engine in the Z06 is assembled by master engine builders at the Performance Build Center within the Bowling Green Assembly Plant where GM makes the Corvette since 1981.
Similar to the Stingray, it features a dual-clutch transmission supplied by Tremec. Codenamed M1M compared to M1L, this variant of the TR-9080 features a 5.56:1 final drive compared to 5.2:1 and 4.9:1 for the Stingray. A transaxle by design, the M1M enables custom launch control, allowing the user to set launch RPMs in increments of 500 revolutions per minute.
The peeps at Dallas Performance recorded 610.83 horsepower at 8,400 revolutions per minute, along with 419.84 pound-foot (569.22 Nm) of torque at 6,200 revolutions per minute. Pretty good for a naturally-aspirated V8 with a displacement of 5.5 liters, and seriously good when compared to the crankshaft output figures advertised by General Motors.
Codenamed LT6, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 is derived from the high-revving engine of the C8.R endurance racing car. In the Z06, it produces 670 horsepower at 8,400 revolutions per minute and 460 pound-foot (623 Nm) of torque at 6,300 revolutions per minute as per SAE J1349 testing.
Equipped with two 87-millimeter throttle bodies, four-two-one stainless headers, forged aluminum pistons, forged titanium connecting rods, dual-coil valve springs, titanium intakes, and sodium-filled exhaust valves, the LT6 features the small block’s 4.4-inch bore spacing even though it’s a dual-overhead-camshaft affair instead of a cam-in-block design like the LT2 of the Stingray. The sonorous engine in the Z06 is assembled by master engine builders at the Performance Build Center within the Bowling Green Assembly Plant where GM makes the Corvette since 1981.
Similar to the Stingray, it features a dual-clutch transmission supplied by Tremec. Codenamed M1M compared to M1L, this variant of the TR-9080 features a 5.56:1 final drive compared to 5.2:1 and 4.9:1 for the Stingray. A transaxle by design, the M1M enables custom launch control, allowing the user to set launch RPMs in increments of 500 revolutions per minute.