Second-Generation Impala Starts Ambitious Return to 1960 Glory, Needs Help

The first-generation Impala got to see the daylight back in 1958, when this nameplate was officially introduced as the top version of the Bel Air.
Despite being part of another lineup, it was still considered the first generation of this particular model, therefore becoming a highly desirable classic model in the world of collectors.
The 1958 model year, however, isn’t the only one catching the attention of diehard Chevy fans out there. Pretty much any early Impala does the same thing, and this 1960 example right here is no exception.
As anyone can tell, the car doesn’t come in the best condition, but this is just because the restoration is currently underway. Obviously, this Impala has been sitting for a very long time, so it’s clearly a project that’ll require a ton of work.
The metal can be easily inspected in the photos shared by eBay seller ronalblon-0, but on the other hand, lots of details are missing. For instance, we can’t tell how original the car continues to be, so if any collector out there wants to restore the 1960 glory of this Impala, a very thorough in-person inspection is going to be required.
On the other hand, the car is very complete, and what’s missing is a door panel or two, according to the seller. And of course, the engine is long gone as well, which could be either bad news or good news, depending on your plans for the car.
If you plan to install a more powerful engine (the top option on the 1960 Chevrolet Impala was the 348/5.7-liter) and go for a restomod, this should theoretically allow you to buy the project at a lower price.
And speaking of the price, the bidding has already started, and at the time of writing, the top offer barely exceeds $1,000. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in approximately 3 days.
