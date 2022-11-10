All-Original 1962 Chevy Impala Sitting on Blocks Doesn’t Want Fans to Look Under the Hood

The worst thing that can happen to a classic car is to end up abandoned on the side of the road or in a barn with high humidity levels.
A long tenure away from the tarmac leads to all kinds of issues, starting with the invasion of rust and ending with engine problems and parts that can no longer be recovered.
Unfortunately, this 1962 Impala seems to struggle with them all, as the car has clearly been sitting for a very long time, possibly right under the clear sky.
Currently sitting on blocks, this 1962 Impala continues to be an all-original example with nearly all parts still around. The only thing that is missing, eBay seller revolucion-mexicana13 says, is the radio.
Other than that, this Impala seems to be ready for a full restoration, though it goes without saying such a project isn’t going to be easy by any means. This is because the current condition of the vehicle is challenging, to say the least, not to mention that what you’ll find under the hood isn’t exactly the good news you hope to get.
Born with a 283 (4.7-liter) V8, this Chevrolet Impala still sports the same engine inside. This is the good part. The bad part is that the engine is currently locked up from sitting, so it doesn’t even turn over by hand. Whether or not it could still be brought to life can only be determined with an in-person inspection, so just make sure you pay a visit to the owner in Mahomet, Illinois if you believe this Impala is worth a chance.
Other than that, the car is getting quite a lot of love these days. The auction has already received close to 30 bids in a few days online, and the top offer at the time of writing is $2,800. No reserve has been enabled for this auction.
Unfortunately, this 1962 Impala seems to struggle with them all, as the car has clearly been sitting for a very long time, possibly right under the clear sky.
Currently sitting on blocks, this 1962 Impala continues to be an all-original example with nearly all parts still around. The only thing that is missing, eBay seller revolucion-mexicana13 says, is the radio.
Other than that, this Impala seems to be ready for a full restoration, though it goes without saying such a project isn’t going to be easy by any means. This is because the current condition of the vehicle is challenging, to say the least, not to mention that what you’ll find under the hood isn’t exactly the good news you hope to get.
Born with a 283 (4.7-liter) V8, this Chevrolet Impala still sports the same engine inside. This is the good part. The bad part is that the engine is currently locked up from sitting, so it doesn’t even turn over by hand. Whether or not it could still be brought to life can only be determined with an in-person inspection, so just make sure you pay a visit to the owner in Mahomet, Illinois if you believe this Impala is worth a chance.
Other than that, the car is getting quite a lot of love these days. The auction has already received close to 30 bids in a few days online, and the top offer at the time of writing is $2,800. No reserve has been enabled for this auction.