Jeep Rolls Out $1,000 Bonus Cash Allowance for the 2023 Wrangler and 2023 Gladiator

From Veterans Day through the end of November, the Jeep brand is offering a $1,000 bonus cash allowance for the 2023 model year Wrangler utility vehicle and Gladiator mid-size truck with a Ram 1500-like rear end.
“With more than 80 years of history, the Jeep brand is extremely proud of our military heritage,” says Jim Morrison, the senior vice president and big kahuna of the Jeep brand in North America. “We are always looking for ways to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who serve our country.”
Speaking of which, both active and recently retired service members qualify for the $1,000 incentive. The bonus cash allowance is twice as large versus the regular $500 military discount offered across the lineup.
It should also be noted that Jeep’s new Freedom editions have started arriving at dealers. A visual package in all but name, the Freedom edition is exclusive to the Sport S trim level of the 2023 Wrangler and Gladiator.
Introduced on July 1st, the Freedom is more than meets the eye. Jeep is making a $250 donation to military charities with every unit sold, which is both praiseworthy and expected of the 4x4 brand that traces its roots back to a multi-role vehicle that saw plenty of wartime action in World War II.
The Freedom is equipped with an Oscar Mike badge on the tailgate, body-color flares, a winch-capable steel front bumper, steel rock rails, black accents, black wheels, and the American flag on either side of the vehicle. Leather-trimmed cloth seats and black stitching also need to be mentioned, with standard features also including LED headlights and LED fog lamps.
Be it the Wrangler Sport S or Gladiator Sport S, the Freedom edition is priced at $3,295 over the base specification. The Jeep Wave customer service program is bundled with this option, consisting of three years of worry-free maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance and support via online chat and phone, first-day loaner coverage, and VIP access to select events.
