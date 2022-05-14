C8 Corvette Z06 Owner's Manual: Detailed Specs, Break-In Guidelines, Custom Launch Control

Scheduled to start production this month, the 2023 Stingray will be joined by a high-performance derivative with a trick engine. The Z06 is rocking a flat-plane crankshaft V8 with more ponies but less torque than the small-block V8 in the Stingray. The owner’s manual of the Z06 reveals a few of the sports car's in-depth secrets, starting with the 5W-50 engine oil.