C8 Corvette Z06 Owner's Manual: Detailed Specs, Break-In Guidelines, Custom Launch Control

GM recommends Mobil 1 Dexos R oil to the tune of 8.0 quarts (7.6 liters) including the filter. By comparison, the slightly larger small-block V8 takes 7.5 quarts (7.1 liters) as per the manual attached at the end of this article.
The cooling system has a capacity of 24.8 quarts or 23.5 liters compared to 22.7 quarts or 21.5 liters for the pushrod-equipped sibling. Equipped with the Z51 Performance, make that 21.7 quarts (20.5 liters) for the Stingray.
Specifications further include a fuel tank with a capacity of 18.5 gallons (70 liters), 140 pound-feet (190 Nm) for the wheel nut torque, 1-4-3-8-7-6-5-2 for the firing order, and a spark plug gap of 0.65 to 0.75 millimeters (0.026 to 0.030 inches). Gifted with a compression ratio of 12.5:1, the motorsport-proven LT6 uses 40 percent DEX-COOL coolant with 60 percent water.
The brakes and front lift are listed with GM-approved DOT 4 hydraulic fluid, which blends glycol ether with borate ester. To whom it may concern, DOT 3 fluids use glycol ether whereas DOT 5 fluids are mostly silicone.
Next up, the owner’s manual for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 lists ACDelco part number A3249C and GM part number 84378662 for the air filter. The passenger compartment air filter bears part numbers CF185 and 13508023 whereas the oil filter is referred to as PF2269G and 12694318.
General Motors recommends Z06 owners to follow a handful of guidelines in the first 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) of driving. Engine torque in low gears is electronically limited during the first 500 miles (800 kilometers).
For the first 200 miles (322 kilometers), owners should drive at moderate speeds and avoid hard braking to break in the tires and brake lines. For the first 500 miles (800 kilometers), refrain from full-throttle acceleration and abrupt stops, driving at constant speeds, downshifting to brake the vehicle when the engine speed exceeds 4,000 rpm, and don’t let the engine labor.
In the first 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers), the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit specifically prohibits participating in track events, sport driving schools, or similar activities. The engine oil should be checked with every refueling. The automaker also highlights that oil and fuel consumption may be higher than normal, which is understandable for a hi-po powerplant.
In comparison to the M1L of the Stingray, the eight-speed transmission in the Z06 doesn’t need additional transmission fluid before you hit the track.
With Custom Launch Control, higher RPMs result in quicker clutch engagement for better acceleration. To adjust the launch revolutions per minute, the driver first has to enter “Competitive Driving Mode or any of the PTM (which means Performance Traction Management) modes.”
Competitive Driving Mode “allows full engine power while StabiliTrak/ESC helps maintain directional control of the vehicle by selective brake application.” In this mode, the Traction Control System (TCS) is turned off. Using the DIC (Driver Information Center) buttons on the right side of the steering wheel, simply navigate to the performance menu to select Launch Control. Then the driver has to pick automatic or custom RPMs.
Page 218 of the C8 Corvette Z06 owner’s manual lists custom settings in increments of 500 revolutions per minute. After setting the desired slip target, return to the Launch Control landing page. Press and hold the brake pedal to activate Launch Control until the instrument cluster says ready, fully press the accelerator, then release the brake pedal to launch the car.
The cooling system has a capacity of 24.8 quarts or 23.5 liters compared to 22.7 quarts or 21.5 liters for the pushrod-equipped sibling. Equipped with the Z51 Performance, make that 21.7 quarts (20.5 liters) for the Stingray.
Specifications further include a fuel tank with a capacity of 18.5 gallons (70 liters), 140 pound-feet (190 Nm) for the wheel nut torque, 1-4-3-8-7-6-5-2 for the firing order, and a spark plug gap of 0.65 to 0.75 millimeters (0.026 to 0.030 inches). Gifted with a compression ratio of 12.5:1, the motorsport-proven LT6 uses 40 percent DEX-COOL coolant with 60 percent water.
The brakes and front lift are listed with GM-approved DOT 4 hydraulic fluid, which blends glycol ether with borate ester. To whom it may concern, DOT 3 fluids use glycol ether whereas DOT 5 fluids are mostly silicone.
Next up, the owner’s manual for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 lists ACDelco part number A3249C and GM part number 84378662 for the air filter. The passenger compartment air filter bears part numbers CF185 and 13508023 whereas the oil filter is referred to as PF2269G and 12694318.
General Motors recommends Z06 owners to follow a handful of guidelines in the first 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) of driving. Engine torque in low gears is electronically limited during the first 500 miles (800 kilometers).
For the first 200 miles (322 kilometers), owners should drive at moderate speeds and avoid hard braking to break in the tires and brake lines. For the first 500 miles (800 kilometers), refrain from full-throttle acceleration and abrupt stops, driving at constant speeds, downshifting to brake the vehicle when the engine speed exceeds 4,000 rpm, and don’t let the engine labor.
In the first 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers), the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit specifically prohibits participating in track events, sport driving schools, or similar activities. The engine oil should be checked with every refueling. The automaker also highlights that oil and fuel consumption may be higher than normal, which is understandable for a hi-po powerplant.
In comparison to the M1L of the Stingray, the eight-speed transmission in the Z06 doesn’t need additional transmission fluid before you hit the track.
With Custom Launch Control, higher RPMs result in quicker clutch engagement for better acceleration. To adjust the launch revolutions per minute, the driver first has to enter “Competitive Driving Mode or any of the PTM (which means Performance Traction Management) modes.”
Competitive Driving Mode “allows full engine power while StabiliTrak/ESC helps maintain directional control of the vehicle by selective brake application.” In this mode, the Traction Control System (TCS) is turned off. Using the DIC (Driver Information Center) buttons on the right side of the steering wheel, simply navigate to the performance menu to select Launch Control. Then the driver has to pick automatic or custom RPMs.
Page 218 of the C8 Corvette Z06 owner’s manual lists custom settings in increments of 500 revolutions per minute. After setting the desired slip target, return to the Launch Control landing page. Press and hold the brake pedal to activate Launch Control until the instrument cluster says ready, fully press the accelerator, then release the brake pedal to launch the car.