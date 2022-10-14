C8 Corvette Factory Announces Temporary Shutdown Over Parts Constraint

The Bowling Green factory in Kentucky will be offline next week over an unspecified supply chain issue that isn’t related to the chip shortage. Normal operations will resume on October 24th, as per a spokesman.
David Barnas told The Detroit News that “our supply chain, manufacturing, and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production to meet the strong demand for our products.” This comment is eerily similar to many previous comments in regard to GM plant shutdowns in the United States of America. It’s like GM is battling an infinite cycle of supply chain problems, with no end in sight.
Bowling Green, for example, was last offline in August and September due to an unspecified parts constraint. Bowling Green, which is where General Motors hand-assembles the LT6 flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the fan-bleeding-tastic Z06, also lost valuable production time in April and March.
These problems exacerbate two problems the C8 is notorious for, namely dealer markups and flippers. Worse still for the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit, very few Z06 models will be produced, and fewer still are going to be delivered with the full aero package. Production constraints that are publicly known further include Magnetic Selective Ride Control, which is listed under “microchip supplier restriction.” 10 percent of MY23 Chevrolet Corvette production will consist of the motorsport-infused Corvette Z06.
Not available to configure right now, yet pricing continues to be listed online at $105,300 for the 1LZ coupe. At the other end of the spectrum, the 3LZ convertible kicks off at $126,150 excluding destination charge. As for the small block V8-engined Stingray, prepare to pony up at least $64,500.
As a brief refresher, the 6.2-liter small block produces 490 horsepower and 465 pound-foot (631 Nm) of torque as standard. The direct-injected mill breathes out better with the sportier exhaust, which unlocks five more ponies and pound-foot. As for the Z06, the standard Z06 and Z07-equipped Z06 are much obliged to belt out 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque.
