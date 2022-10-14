1,000-HP C7 Corvette ZR1 Obliterates 1,200-HP LMR C7 ZR1, Hits 180 MPH Top Speed

The Corvette is a top contender when it comes to exotic design and sporting acclaim in American manufacturing. The new generation C8 takes things to a whole new level with the rear mid-engine layout.
Still, that doesn’t mean the previous generation C7 is old news. With the right mods, turners have been able to push more than 755 hp (765 ps) out of the ZR1's supercharged 6.2-liter V8.
Mike Hyssong of Street Speed 717 YouTube has such a build making 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) out of his C7 ZR1. It’s so fast it’s taken out beefier competition, including a 1,300 hp (1,318 ps) Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
On a recent upload, he took it out for perhaps its final race of the year at Pocono Raceway (Race Motive event) before embarking on a new project. His mission was to break a new record of 180 mph (290 kph) with his ZR1.
“I am so pumped. So many freaking cars out here, beautiful 911 Turbo, so many R8s and Huracans twin-turbo-ed,” Mike said before setting out on his first run.
His first race was against a 1,200 hp (1,217 ps) C7 Corvette ZR1 built by LMR (Late Model Racecraft) similar to his. LMR has a reputation for pushing Corvettes to their limits. Still, Mike was confident his build had enough sauce to take out his opponent on the raceway – and it did.
Mike’s 1,000 hp ZR1 beat the LMR ZR1 in two races, even though he had a slow start in one of the races. His top speed was 173 mph (278 kph).
On the top speed challenge, Mike’s C7 ZR1 did 179.67 mph (288 kph) on the first run. On the second sprint, it did 180.89 mph (290 kph), achieving its target for the day.
“There, it is 180.89 mph. I kind of felt like I had it on that one. We did it, 180! For what I have been doing for this event, that’s 180, that’s solid, but it’s not a confirmed 180. That might be a world record run for an LT5 blower ZR1,” Mike exclaimed after hitting his target.
