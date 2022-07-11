YouTubers Settle 2-Year Beef on the Track, 1,000 HP Corvette ZR1 Destroys 1,300 HP Hellcat

The worst thing you can do to a car guy is talk sh*t about their rig, or worse, call it slow. Depending on their level of 'crazy,' they will hunt you down and demand a challenge. Mike Hyssong of Street Speed 717 YouTube Channel has been involved in a similar trolling incident, and after years of trying to get even with his troll, he finally got a chance to settle the bad-mouthing on the Track.
They say, “if you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen.” Consequently, if you are a car owner and can’t take smack talk or trolling, don’t go to car meets.
It’s human nature to have envy or, simply put, hate another’s success. It’s a nasty habit that’s, unfortunately, part of co-existing in society.
There are two types of people in the world, those that take hate seriously and let it affect their way of life and those that let it motivate and keep them going. Mike Hyssong is one of those people who take hate positively and use it as fuel to achieve their goals.
When YouTuber Mod2Fame started trolling him online about his car, rather than take offense, and begin a pity party, he sought every opportunity to prove him wrong.
“I’ve been trying to race him now for like two years. He’s always had some type of problem, or I wasn’t going to an event that he was at. So I have really been trying to make this happen for a very long time, and it finally did,” he said.
On paper, Mod2Fame has every right to troll on Hyssong’s 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. He owns a twin-turbo 1,300 hp (1,318 ps) Dodge Challenger Hellcat that’s built a reputation of obliterating ‘Vettes’ on the strip.
On the first run, a rolling drag race, Hyssong took the lead from 74 mph (119 kph) and won with a top speed of 170 mph (273 kph) to 168 mph (270 kph). On the second run, the ZR1 won again with a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph) against the Hellcat’s 158 mph (254 kph).
