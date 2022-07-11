YouTubers Settle 2-Year Beef on the Track, 1,000 HP Corvette ZR1 Destroys 1,300 HP Hellcat

The worst thing you can do to a car guy is talk sh*t about their rig, or worse, call it slow. Depending on their level of 'crazy,' they will hunt you down and demand a challenge. Mike Hyssong of Street Speed 717 YouTube Channel has been involved in a similar trolling incident, and after years of trying to get even with his troll, he finally got a chance to settle the bad-mouthing on the Track.

11 photos