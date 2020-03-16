C8 Corvette "Urban Camouflage" Looks Like a Bad Boy

With Chevrolet having started delivering the C8 Corvette to its owners last month, more and more gear heads are taking their examples down the customization route. And for the example we have here, this involves a full-body wrap, at least for now.
Of course, the middle word of the description above might seem like an odd choice, since this second skin job could trick one into believing somebody didn't complete the delivery unpacking job.
Nevertheless, you should know we're looking at a visual stunt coming from a specialist dubbed Atlanta Custom Wraps, which chose this approach for the mid-engined Vette.
The melange we're talking about brings together gloss black, matte black, as well as blue - this will undoubtedly split opinions among gear heads. However, whether you adore the new look of the machine or woud rather grab a hair drier and remove that vynil, there's one thing we should all agree on: this proposal can't be ignored.
Regardless, the simple fact that we're dealing with a wrap, not a respray, means there's no reason to fret - sooner or later, this Chevrolet Corvette will change its appearance.
Meanwhile, other C8 owners have taken the tech route when modding their rides. Nevertheless, since this is still an early stage, we're dealing with light mods.
For instance, we've recently talked about a Chevy that had welcomed a nitrous bottle in its frunk, along with a drag strip-friendly wheel and tire setup.
As for what to expect from the future, we've been talking about a captivating plan since last year - grab a C8, add your forced induction hardware of choice and end up with nicely rounded numbers: a contraption with 1,000 horsepower for a budget of $100,000. This doesn't necessarily cover the various body modifications destined for the 'Vette, some of which were previewed via a plethora of renderings.
