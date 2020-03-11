Gemballa Avalanche 4x4: The Porsche 911 Gets Off-Road Special Edition

Perseverance Is the Name of NASA’s New Mars Rover

Gemballa is one of the most celebrated aftermarket companies for Porsche models. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Leonberg, the German tuner is back in business after a few rough years following the death of Uwe Gemballa. 10 photos



“First and foremost, we will continue to focus on customizing and increasing the performance of Porsche models,” said chief executive officer and owner Steffen Korbach. Presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017, one of the models that Steffen is referring to is the successor of the Gemballa Avalanche.



But as opposed to the original, the heir apparent will be known as the Avalanche 4x4. Scheduled to arrive within the next two years, the jacked-up supercar is wildly exaggerated in the two design sketches released by



Gemballa won’t stop here, though. The Tornado 4x4 will arrive in the guise of a Cayenne with no-nonsense overlanding capability that would make the original from Porsche blush with admiration. As if these two projects weren’t wild enough, a



Both the 991 and 992 generations of the 911 will be treated to a tuning package with more than 1,000 ponies on deck, scheduled to launch this summer. This upgrade will complement the GTR 8XX Evo-R BiTurbo of the Luxury Customization Division, which packs 818 HP for a maximum velocity of more than 370 km/h (230 mph) and zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.3 seconds.



"We have worked long and hard and since 2010 have invested over 15 million euros in modernizing the brand and improving product quality," added Korbach. From the press release that you can check out at the end of the article, we learn that three separate divisions will be created in order to streamline operations. These are the Hypercar Division, Luxury Customization Division, and Gemballa Classics Division. And by the way, the tuner is also open to other brands as well.

